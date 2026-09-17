Abu Dhabi changes hotel classification standards with new guest experience benchmarks

New standards cover service, sustainability and seven specialised hotel accolades
Dubai: Hotels across Abu Dhabi will be assessed under an updated classification system that introduces new standards for guest experience, service quality and sustainability, alongside seven specialised accolades for properties that stand out in specific areas.
The Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi unveiled the latest Abu Dhabi Hotel Classification Manual at Arabian Travel Market, updating a system first introduced in 2007 and previously revised in 2018.
The new edition expands classification categories, brings Abu Dhabi’s criteria closer to international hospitality classification practices and introduces enhanced sustainability requirements.
DCT Abu Dhabi has also introduced a separate recognition layer comprising seven accolades for hotels demonstrating excellence in specific areas.
These include Emirati Dhiyafa, Green Excellence, Wellness and Hospitality Innovation.
The recognition system gives hotels additional ways to distinguish their offering beyond their underlying classification, while guests will have more information on the areas in which individual properties specialise.
The hotel classification framework sets measurable requirements covering service standards, facilities management, health and safety and sustainability practices.
The latest edition refines those criteria to reflect changes across the global hospitality industry and is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030.
DCT Abu Dhabi said visitors are expected to benefit from more consistent hotel experiences, while hotels will be able to differentiate themselves through specialised classifications.
Investors will also see adjusted infrastructure requirements under the revised framework.
The updated standards follow consultations with hospitality stakeholders across Abu Dhabi.
DCT Abu Dhabi said all hotel establishments will receive a grace period to implement the new requirements, although the duration of that period was not specified in the announcement.
The Licensing and Regulatory Compliance Department at DCT Abu Dhabi is leading the rollout and will oversee implementation across the emirate, including support for hotels during the transition and consistent application of the new standards.