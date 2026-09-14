New Abu Dhabi platform maps islands, water sports and marine zones

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Our ancestors were sailors, and the sun, sand and sea have always been central to Abu Dhabi’s identity. With the launch of the Abu Dhabi Islands and Water Sports Guide, we are inviting sea and water enthusiasts to experience the beauty of our waters while equipping them with the knowledge to explore safely and responsibly. In doing so, we honour our maritime heritage in a way that is authentic and sustainable. The guide strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading maritime tourism destination while supporting Tourism Strategy 2030 through the expansion of nature-based, outdoor and coastal visitor experiences.”