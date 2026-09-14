New Abu Dhabi platform maps islands, water sports and marine zones

Visitors get curated itineraries, operator listings and coastal safety guidance
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has unveiled the Abu Dhabi Islands and Water Sports Guide, a new digital platform designed to help visitors discover and explore the emirate’s more than 200 islands, diverse marine environments and growing range of maritime experiences. The guide brings together essential visitor information, activity recommendations and operator listings in a single destination for anyone looking to experience Abu Dhabi from the water.
Launched to coincide with DCT Abu Dhabi’s participation in Arabian Travel Market 2026, the Abu Dhabi Islands and Water Sports Guide serves as a user-friendly digital platform that brings together curated itineraries, activity recommendations, operator listings, marine protected area information, an interactive map and essential coastal guidance in a single, easy-to-use platform.
The guide showcases the breadth and diversity of Abu Dhabi’s maritime offering, inviting visitors discover a wide range of experiences, from sailing and island-hopping adventures to kayaking through mangrove ecosystems and exploring the emirate’s unique coastal environments. Connecting users directly with licensed operators and practical information, it makes it easier than ever to experience Abu Dhabi from the water.
Beyond introducing visitors to Abu Dhabi’s maritime experiences, the guide, is categorising the islands as highly recommended, accessible, limited access, marine protected area, privately owned or no visitor access, helping users plan their journeys responsibly while gaining a deeper understanding of Abu Dhabi’s marine landscape.
Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Our ancestors were sailors, and the sun, sand and sea have always been central to Abu Dhabi’s identity. With the launch of the Abu Dhabi Islands and Water Sports Guide, we are inviting sea and water enthusiasts to experience the beauty of our waters while equipping them with the knowledge to explore safely and responsibly. In doing so, we honour our maritime heritage in a way that is authentic and sustainable. The guide strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading maritime tourism destination while supporting Tourism Strategy 2030 through the expansion of nature-based, outdoor and coastal visitor experiences.”
The launch supports the ambitions of Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to attract 39.3 million visitors annually by 2030, create 178,000 new jobs in the tourism sector and increase tourism’s contribution to the emirate’s economy to Dh90 billion. By highlighting lesser-known destinations, expanding access to outdoor and nature-based experiences, and encouraging longer stays and repeat visitation, the Abu Dhabi Islands and Water Sports Guide contributes to the strategy’s objectives of diversifying the visitor offering and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a year-round destination.
DCT Abu Dhabi developed the Abu Dhabi Islands and Water Sports Guide in collaboration with government and industry partners, including the Department of Government Enablement, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Department of Economic Development, Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Maritime.