Abu Dhabi's kids' menu rule is food intelligence arriving at the hotel kitchen, say experts

Experts say food intelligence is key to healthier kids' meals in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: Hotels and tourism-licensed food outlets in Abu Dhabi must make at least half of children’s menu items healthy from October 1, according to the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), enforcing the mandate under SEHHI nutritional criteria.
Experts say the rule goes beyond swapping fries for vegetables. It will force kitchens to know exactly what is in every dish, and the real test will be whether children ‘actually want to eat it’.
Rahaf Mohammed Altowairqi, Clinical Dietitian at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, said the rule can make a meaningful difference because of how children choose food. "Children's food choices are strongly influenced by what is available, visible and easily accessible to them," she said.
But labels alone will not be enough, she cautioned. In her view, the focus should be on "the actual nutritional quality of these meals rather than simply labelling them as 'healthy.'"
For Sabine Karam, Co-Founder and CEO of iDiet, the rule marks a turning point for the industry. "It signals that nutrition is no longer optional or a marketing extra. It's becoming a standard that businesses will be measured on," she said.
She pointed to studies in the UAE that put childhood overweight and obesity at between 20 per cent and 38 per cent, against a global average of around 8 per cent. She said the kids' menu has long been an afterthought for hotels. "For years it was the same nuggets, fries and pizza everywhere, because nobody was asking questions," she said.
Under the new rule, every dish must be assessed against a clear standard, which requires data few hotel kitchens have had to produce. "In a way, it's food intelligence arriving at menu level. You can't comply without data on every dish," she said.
Altowairqi said healthier hotel menus are only one part of tackling childhood obesity, alongside activity, sleep, family routines and the wider food environment. She also urged care the importance of how the message reaches children.
"Options should be balanced, varied and appropriately portioned, while limiting excessive amounts of added sugar, sodium and highly processed ingredients," she said. "The conversation around childhood nutrition should not make children feel that certain foods are 'bad’."
Asked what single measure she would mandate, Altowairqi pointed to "stronger nutritional standards for foods and meals specifically marketed or provided to children, including appropriate portion sizes."
Both experts see the rule as a signal of wider change. Karam said she would be surprised if it stops at tourism-licensed outlets in Abu Dhabi. "Restaurants, school canteens, corporate cafeterias and delivery platforms will eventually be asked the same question: what are you actually feeding people?" she said.
Altowairqi said, “having information does not necessarily translate into healthier behaviour," she said, adding that the focus now need to move beyond the title of “food intelligence towards developing practical and sustainable food habits.
Karam acknowledged the compliance burden: recipes must be reworked, dishes analysed and chefs retrained. The hardest part, she said, is the kitchen itself.
"Ask a chef trained in hotel kitchens to cut the butter and salt in half and the first version tastes flat," she added.