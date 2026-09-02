Dubai tightens students' health and safety: School canteens, containers, pools, bottles and uniforms under scrutiny

Dubai Municipality’s City Inspectors intensify inspections as schools reopen
Dubai: Dubai Municipality's field teams — now recognisable in jackets branded "City Inspectors" — have fanned out across more than 500 educational institutions, widening the net of what falls under the scanner, ahead of the 2026–2027 school academic year that began on Monday.
Alongside school canteens and campus facilities, everyday items such as food containers and drinking water bottles are being pulled in for testing as the authority tightens health, food safety and nutrition standards for students and school communities across Dubai.
The preparations combine field inspections, smart monitoring and dedicated awareness programmes covering school canteens, educational facilities and products used by students, aiming to ensure compliance with approved requirements and a safe, healthy learning environment for pupils and staff alike.
Inspection teams are monitoring canteens through field visits and the DM Checked platform, verifying permits and checking that menus comply with Dubai Municipality's approved nutrition guidelines. Food suppliers and canteen menus have also been reviewed and approved ahead of the new term to support safe, nutritionally sound meals for students.
The City Inspectors' checks go well beyond food counters. Teams are examining ventilation and air-conditioning systems, air filters, and water systems and tanks, including cleaning and preventive maintenance records and required laboratory testing. Swimming pools are being inspected too, with checks on certified lifeguards, rescue equipment and first-aid supplies.
Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafie, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the preparations reflect the Municipality's commitment to creating a proactive and healthy environment across educational institutions.
"By combining effective inspections with targeted awareness, we are working to protect students, strengthen food safety and encourage healthy practices that become part of their everyday lives," she said.
"Our approach extends beyond compliance. We want students, parents and school staff to understand the role they each play in creating a safe and healthy school environment and to build positive habits that support students' physical wellbeing and long-term quality of life," she added.
In a move that broadens the scope of the scanner further, Dubai Municipality has intensified inspections of food-contact materials available in the local market, covering around 800 products, including food containers and drinking water bottles.
Samples have been collected for laboratory analysis to check compliance with approved safety requirements and specifications.
School uniforms are also being verified for safety and compliance.
Samples have been collected from retail outlets and school uniform suppliers, following an approved risk-assessment mechanism, for analysis at Dubai Central Laboratory.
Alongside the inspections, Dubai Municipality is running an awareness programme targeting students, parents, school staff, food supervisors and canteen employees. Interactive workshops introduce students to the Smart Food Choices system and its colour classifications — green, orange, red and black — helping them make better food choices and build healthier eating habits.
Students are also getting practical guidance on food safety and personal hygiene, including correct handwashing and the safe preparation, storage and consumption of school meals and lunchboxes. Other workshops focus on cutting food waste and encouraging responsible consumption, helping students see how everyday choices help protect the environment and conserve natural resources.
Food supervisors, canteen staff and school food safety officers are receiving dedicated training on approved requirements for preparing, storing and handling school meals, while also being briefed on compliance with nutrition guidelines.
In line with the objectives of the UAE's Year of the Family, Dubai Municipality is also giving parents practical guidance through digital and traditional channels, supporting them in preparing balanced, safe meals at home and reinforcing healthy practices beyond the school gates.