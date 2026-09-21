From nuggets to wholegrain pizza: How UAE schools are changing what children eat

What’s really on the school lunch menu? How UAE schools are cutting processed foods
Across the UAE, schools are increasingly treating children's food as more than a matter of what is served at lunchtime, with nutrition education becoming part of the conversation, too.
From restricting highly processed foods and sugary drinks to replacing nuggets with freshly prepared chicken and packet sauces with vegetable-based alternatives, schools are changing what appears on lunch trays and in canteens.
The shift comes as schools place greater emphasis on creating healthier food environments for children, with a growing focus on fresh ingredients, balanced meals and helping pupils understand why certain foods are better choices.
The reasoning goes beyond childhood obesity.
Research from countries including the US, China and Spain has found associations between children's diet quality, school meals and academic or cognitive outcomes. Researchers caution, however, that diet is only one of many factors that can influence how a child performs at school.
For schools, the question is therefore increasingly not simply what should children be stopped from eating, but how can they be taught to make better food choices for themselves?
The UAE has introduced a number of measures aimed at improving the food environment children encounter at school.
Among the changes are restrictions on partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs), a major source of artificial trans fats in processed foods, while public schools have also phased out or restricted products such as sugary drinks, sweets, chocolates, fried foods and high-sodium snacks.
Private schools are also adopting their own approaches, often going beyond simply removing certain products.
At Credence High School in Dubai, foods high in artificial colours, additives, sugar, salt and saturated fat are restricted, while the school's caterer is required to reformulate or replace popular but less healthy choices.
“We actively restrict foods that are high in artificial colours, additives, sugar, salt and saturated fat, and our caterer is required to reformulate or replace popular but unhealthy options with fresh, balanced alternatives that children genuinely enjoy. Every item that is sold or provided on campus comes with clearly stated calorie counts, so that portion sizes and nutritional value remain transparent to both students and parents,” Deepika Thapar Singh, Credence High School in Dubai told Gulf News.
The approach is not simply about taking food away. At Raha International School in Abu Dhabi, a number of processed products have been replaced with freshly prepared alternatives.
The menu includes quinoa vegetarian fried rice with roasted carrot and broccoli; meatless “meatball” pasta with garden greens; cauliflower cheese lasagna with ratatouille; and grilled chicken in mushroom gravy served with baked potato wedges, roasted carrots and peas, according to principal Jan Stipek.
Other examples include high-fibre pizza and macaroni and cheese prepared with vegetables and a scratch-made sauce rather than packet alternatives.
Chicken dishes use fresh chicken rather than nuggets or processed meats, while homemade burgers are made with Angus beef and fresh aromatics rather than frozen, processed patties.
Even baked treats such as banana bread and muffins are prepared with whole grains, fruit and vegetables and healthier fats, rather than relying heavily on refined sugar and packaged ingredients.
Energy drinks are prohibited on campus, including drinks brought to school by pupils.
“We are always continuing to expand the range of fresh, balanced and nutritious options available to students, with an emphasis on vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and freshly prepared meals. We start each year by meeting with parents where we speak about healthy eating habits and guide them about what food to send and not send with their children for snack, lunches and any celebrations which may include food,” Stipek said.
Schools say changing the menu is only one part of the equation. The other is teaching children how to make healthier choices themselves.
At Dubai British School, catering is required to comply with applicable health regulations, while the school works with a catering company specialising in healthy eating, according to principal Lee Hole. But Hole said nutrition is not necessarily taught as a standalone subject.
“Although it is not always taught as a standalone subject, it is woven through different aspects of the curriculum, school routines and wider enrichment programme so that pupils understand the connection between food, health, energy, wellbeing and readiness to learn,” he said.
Pupils learn about healthy living through science lessons covering the body, growth and exercise, as well as through PE and sport, where they consider energy, hydration and performance.
Pastoral discussions also cover wellbeing, self-care and making positive choices. For younger pupils, healthy snack expectations are reinforced through daily routines and age-appropriate conversations about balanced choices.
The idea, Hole said, is to ensure children understand that healthy eating is part of an active and balanced lifestyle, rather than simply a list of foods they are not allowed to have.
The approach reflects a broader international shift towards treating school food as part of children's health and education.
Countries such as Japan, Finland and France have long-established school food systems with strong nutritional and educational components.
In Japan, school meals are used alongside food education to help children understand nutrition and develop healthy eating habits. Finland provides a free daily school meal as part of its education system, while France has detailed rules governing the nutritional composition and frequency of foods served in school meals.
GEMS Education, one of the UAE's largest private-school operators, has also incorporated international approaches into its Beyond100 health and longevity programme. Dr Funke Baffour Awuah, Vice President - Culture of Excellence at GEMS Education, said the programme's “Nourish” domain focuses on developing healthy eating habits and a positive relationship with food from an early age.
“Through this, schools are encouraged to provide balanced meal options, increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables, promote hydration, and reduce foods that are high in sugar, salt and unnecessary additives. The programme also emphasises the importance of food education, helping children understand nutrition, develop healthy habits and build a positive relationship with food from an early age. Beyond100 brings together research and best practice from around the world, enabling schools to adopt approaches that support not only healthy eating today but also the long-term health, wellbeing and longevity of young people,” Baffour said.
That means greater emphasis on fresh ingredients, fruit and vegetables, quality proteins, whole grains where appropriate and healthier hydration choices, while limiting heavily processed foods, excessive sugar, artificial colours and unnecessary additives.
There is, however, one part of the school food environment that schools cannot completely control: what children bring from home. In Abu Dhabi, ADEK's food and nutrition requirements cover food brought from home, as well as food sold or served on school premises. The authority's policy also requires schools to communicate nutrition guidance to parents and organise nutrition education sessions to help with lunchbox planning.
At Brighton College Abu Dhabi, Head Master Barney Durrant said the school conducts regular lunchbox audits to ensure pupils have appropriate food to support them during the school day and their extracurricular activities.
“If a child comes to school with less healthy options, informal conversations are held with the parents or the child depending on their age, to discuss what would constitute appropriate meals, and the rationale as to why this is important for their physical and mental growth. In extreme cases, if a pupil regularly attends school without appropriate meals, the ADEK policy states that meals can be purchased from the school canteen and given to the child,” he said.
For younger children, schools often use more playful approaches to nutrition education, including mascots, costumes and age-appropriate activities.
Birthday celebrations and other events are also being brought into the conversation, with schools discouraging parents from bringing large quantities of unhealthy snacks.
Durrant said caterers are briefed on ADEK's requirements and regular checks are carried out at catering outlets. “Also our approach has worked, children now understand what are unhealthy options have mostly disappeared from our children's lunchboxes.”