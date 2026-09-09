UAE flu vaccine demand soars as schools reopen after summer break

Doctors report a rush for flu shots as viral infections rise among kids as schools reopen
Dubai: Clinics and hospitals in the UAE are reporting a noticeable rush for seasonal flu vaccines as schools reopened for the new academic year on August 31, with parents keen to protect their children before infections take hold.
Doctors say enquiries and vaccination requests typically climb once children head back to class, and this year is no exception.
"As children return to school and cases of influenza-like illness begin to increase, many parents are proactively seeking influenza vaccination to help protect their children during the flu season," said Dr Matta Naiem Boktor, Specialist Pediatrics at Burjeel Medical Center Al Falah, Abu Dhabi.
Dr Kalpana Sengupta, HOD and Consultant Paediatrics at NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda, Dubai, confirmed the trend.
"There is currently a rush for flu vaccines. In the past two seasons, vaccines became available a little earlier, while this time they arrived slightly later. Most schools started on August 31, and parents are now very aware of the need for protection before their children return to school," she said.
She highlighted that the increased awareness is a welcome sign to ensure protection for younger students.
According to Dr Kalpana, the resurgence usually follows a pattern. "We always see a resurgence of viruses about two weeks after children return to school, with more patients subsequently coming into clinics.”
However, she noted that influenza cases are already being seen among children, alongside other viral fevers.
Travel plays a part too. "People are returning after travelling... When people return, they can bring back viruses, and schools can become a breeding ground for transmission as children come into contact with each other," Dr Kalpana explained, pointing to the UAE's mixed population of residents from across the world as a factor in how quickly infections circulate once schools reopen.
The seasonal flu vaccine is currently available, and doctors are urging families not to wait. "We encourage eligible individuals to get vaccinated before the peak influenza season," said Dr Matta.
On insurance, Dr Matta noted that the vaccine is covered under Thiqa, while coverage under other providers varies by policy, so patients should check with their insurer beforehand.
Protection generally takes around two weeks to develop after the injection, which is administered following a brief clinical assessment.
Paediatric guidance in the UAE recommends annual flu vaccination from September to October for all children from six months of age, with those under five and children above five with chronic conditions considered at higher risk of complications, according to Dr. Vasanth Kumar Ramamoorthy, specialist paediatrician at Aster Clinic, Al Wasl Village, in Dubai.
“Babies under six months cannot be vaccinated, so protecting them relies on immunising parents, siblings and caregivers, along with good hygiene,” he pointed out.
The annual national influenza campaign targets groups at higher risk of infection and complications, including healthcare workers, pregnant women, children under the age of five, elderly individuals and people with chronic medical conditions.
First-time recipients may need two doses four weeks apart depending on age and vaccination history, and parents are advised to confirm this with their child's paediatrician.
Because flu strains change yearly, the vaccine composition is updated to match circulating strains, with the 2026–27 Northern Hemisphere formulation already in use this season, said Dr Vasanth.
Doctors say not every sniffle is flu. Influenza tends to strike suddenly, with high fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache and marked tiredness, sometimes with vomiting or diarrhoea.
Children should stay home while unwell, rest, stay hydrated and avoid close contact with others. Students are urged to return to school only once they have been fever-free for 24 hours without medication.
Urgent medical attention is needed for difficulty breathing, bluish lips or face, severe dehydration, unusual drowsiness, seizures, severe chest pain or symptoms that suddenly worsen after improving, said Dr Vasanth.
Doctors are firm on one point: sick children should not be sent to school. "After two months of vacation, parents may want to send their children back to school every day because they do not want them to miss classes. But that is not advisable if a child is sick, because one child can transmit the infection to ten others," Dr Kalpana said.
She warned parents against restarting the cycle of transmission by sending sick students to schools.
Flu is not the only concern doctors are flagging.
"We are seeing an increase in fever, cough, cold, sore throat, vomiting, and flu-like illnesses, including influenza cases. Some children may also develop wheezing or worsening asthma symptoms," said Dr Naveen Raju, Specialist Pediatrician at LLH Hospital, Musaffah, Abu Dhabi.
He attributed the rise to children mixing closely in classrooms, buses and activities.
Dr Amr El Zawahry, Consultant Pediatrics and Pediatric Pulmonology and Head of Paediatrics at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, Dubai, said colds, sore throats, coughs and stomach bugs are common in the first weeks of term and usually settle with rest and fluids.
He added that childhood exposure to germs at school is normal and not something parents should try to eliminate entirely.
Doctors have urged simple daily habits: regular handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding shared bottles or cutlery, adequate sleep, balanced nutrition and staying up to date on vaccinations.
Dr Amr added that a varied diet, good sleep, outdoor activity and hydration support children's immune health without needing special supplements.
Doctors advise watching how a child behaves rather than just counting symptoms.
Persistent or worsening fever, poor feeding, breathing difficulty, dehydration, unusual drowsiness or symptoms that keep returning should prompt medical advice, especially for very young children or those with underlying health conditions.
Most childhood infections, they stressed, remain mild and resolve without complications.