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UAE flu vaccine now necessary for school students and some travellers

Ministry expands high-risk groups requiring flu vaccine in national influenza campaign

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
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School students and pilgrims travelling for Hajj and Umrah added to priority groups.
School students and pilgrims travelling for Hajj and Umrah added to priority groups.
Bloomberg

Dubai: Health authorities in the UAE have widened the list of groups who need this year's flu shot, adding school students and pilgrims travelling for Hajj and Umrah to the priority list for the first time.

The update was announced at the launch of the country's annual awareness campaign on Tuesday, titled the Awareness Campaign on Influenza and Seasonal Respiratory Diseases for the 2026–2027 season

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