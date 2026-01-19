Abu Dhabi flu jab campaign hits record 350,000 vaccinations

Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said: “Exceeding 350,000 vaccinations this season is a clear reflection of the community’s awareness and commitment to preventive healthcare. Through the annual campaign, we are ensuring vaccine availability across all locations from workplaces and shopping malls to majlis gatherings and community events with the goal of protecting residents, reducing complications, and strengthening our overall health preparedness. We urge all members of the community to take the initiative to get vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them.”