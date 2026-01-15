Receiving the vaccine annually is considered the best way to prevent influenza
The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced an update to the National Immunization Programme in line with the latest scientific recommendations and international standards, approving the inclusion of the seasonal influenza vaccine within the national programme. The vaccine is recommended for six main groups.
These include: children aged 6 months and above, students in both public and private schools, pregnant women, individuals with chronic diseases, and travelers performing Hajj and Umrah during Ramadan.
The Ministry has instructed health authorities to provide the seasonal influenza vaccine free of charge to the above-mentioned categories of citizens and residents, in accordance with their applicable regulations, and to facilitate access through their accredited clinics and centers, public and private schools, or any other locations designated by the health authority.
The Ministry also emphasized that all government and private healthcare facilities must ensure the vaccination of their licensed healthcare workers.
The National Immunization Programme represents a comprehensive preventive umbrella that enhances community immunity against infectious diseases covered by vaccination. Its activities include immunization campaigns in health centers, government entities, and mobile sites, in addition to raising awareness about prevention methods and disease control in case of infection.
The update to the programme through the provision of the seasonal influenza vaccine supports the implementation of the National Immunization Policy and contributes to improving strategic performance indicators, such as vaccination coverage rates and the quality of response to respiratory diseases, through the integrated surveillance and monitoring system for these diseases.
Receiving the vaccine annually is considered the best way to prevent influenza. The seasonal influenza vaccine provides protection against the most common viruses causing the disease, and it is updated every year to match the prevalent strains for the current season.
This measure supports the strengthening of community prevention and limits the spread of seasonal diseases. The Ministry of Health and Prevention continues to implement an integrated strategy to expand vaccination coverage and enhance the readiness of the healthcare system. The Ministry indicated that the seasonal influenza vaccine is safe and effective and is recommended annually to reduce the spread of infection and minimize complications, especially among high-risk groups, notably healthcare workers, to protect themselves and their patients.
According to World Health Organization figures, around one billion cases of seasonal influenza occur annually, including 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness.
Seasonal influenza poses a challenge to healthcare systems worldwide, leading to significant health, social, and economic burdens. This necessitates strengthening epidemiological surveillance and infection control across all healthcare facilities and providing preventive measures to raise public awareness.
The United Arab Emirates has successfully managed and governed communicable diseases, a success that constitutes a key pillar for continuing national efforts with confidence and determination to safeguard community health, thanks to the integration of health authorities’ performance and the operation of a comprehensive national healthcare system based on innovation and future foresight.
Over the past six decades, the seasonal influenza vaccine has proven to be safe and highly effective in preventing infection, reducing disease severity and hospital visits. The body requires up to two weeks to develop immunity after vaccination.
Seasonal influenza vaccination prevents up to 90% of infections, reduces symptoms and complications among the elderly and people with chronic diseases by 60%, and lowers influenza-related mortality by 80%.
Yes. Receiving the influenza vaccine during pregnancy is safe. If you have any questions about getting the influenza vaccine while pregnant, consult a member of your healthcare team during your prenatal visits.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that pregnant women receive the influenza vaccine if the flu season coincides with their pregnancy, regardless of the stage of pregnancy.
Influenza cases increase during the winter months. To achieve maximum protection, you should receive the vaccine in early autumn. The shot will protect you for at least six months, which is sufficient to cover the entire flu season.
The National Seasonal Influenza Awareness Campaign is an initiative aimed at raising health awareness among all members of the community about the importance of vaccination against seasonal influenza and training on global best practices for influenza prevention, as well as increasing vaccination coverage rates. The campaign focuses on providing comprehensive information on preventive methods and healthy practices and encouraging individuals especially high-risk groups such as children, the elderly, pregnant women, healthcare workers, and people with chronic diseases to get vaccinated. It seeks to reduce the incidence of seasonal influenza and limit its health complications, thereby contributing to improved public health and community safety.
