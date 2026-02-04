Medical experts explain how to reduce flu risk as cases increase this season
The good news is that you're not powerless against it. Simple preventative measures can significantly reduce your risk of catching the flu or spreading it to others.
We spoke with medical experts to get their best advice on staying healthy during flu season.
Influenza isn't just a bad cold. Dr Raiza Hameed, Specialist Pulmonologist at Aster Clinic, explains that flu presents with fever, chills, cough, running nose, sore throat and fatigue.
"Influenza can cause severe bronchitis, pneumonia and severe fatigue in certain cases," Dr Hameed notes.
While most people recover, the flu can make some seriously sick. Young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems face the highest risk.
This is the single most effective protection available. Both doctors emphasised that annual flu vaccination should be your first line of defence.
"The most effective way to protect yourself during the flu season is by taking an annual influenza shot, preferably before the peak of the flu season," says Dr Shafeek, Specialist Internal Medicine at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital.
The ideal vaccination window is October to December, though getting it later still provides protection. The vaccine is available for everyone aged six months and older.
Don't like needles? Influenza vaccines are available as nasal sprays as well.
"If you do not want injection you can go for nasal spray form of vaccine," Dr Hameed explains.
The vaccine won't prevent every flu case, but it significantly reduces severity. If you do catch flu after vaccination, you're far less likely to end up hospitalised.
Influenza spreads through droplets when infected people cough, sneeze or talk. It also lives on surfaces like doorknobs, phones and desks.
Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds frequently. When that's not possible, use alcohol-based hand sanitiser.
"Avoid touching your face with your hands without cleaning your hands," Dr Hameed advises. Your eyes, nose and mouth are entry points for the virus.
Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, not your hands. Dispose of used tissues immediately.
If someone around you is sick, maintain distance when possible. In crowded indoor spaces or when caring for someone ill, wearing a mask helps.
If you have the flu, isolate. Dr Hameed recommends staying home for at least 24 hours after your fever disappears without fever-reducing medication.
"If you feel unwell or exhibit flu-like symptoms, stay home," Dr Shafeek emphasises. "Limit interactions with others until you are fever-free and showing signs of improvement."
Air quality matters more than you might think. Better ventilation reduces virus concentration in indoor spaces.
"Improving ventilation by opening windows or using air purifiers at home can significantly lower the spread of respiratory viruses," Dr Shafeek notes.
Dr Hameed adds that bringing in fresh outside air and purifying indoor air creates cleaner environments that reduce virus exposure risk.
Your body's natural defences need support. Both doctors stressed the importance of overall health habits.
Get adequate sleep. Eat balanced, nutritious meals. Stay hydrated. Manage stress levels. Exercise regularly.
"Maintaining good overall health is important for your body to combat infections," Dr Shafeek explains.
These aren't just flu prevention tips. They're foundational health practices that help your immune system function optimally against all threats.
Flu season doesn't have to mean inevitable sickness. Vaccination, good hygiene, smart social practices, clean air and strong immunity create multiple layers of protection.
You can't control whether flu viruses are circulating. But you absolutely can control your exposure risk and how well your body handles potential infection.
Take the simple steps. Get vaccinated. Wash your hands. Stay home when sick.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
