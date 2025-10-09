Flu alert: Dubai schools issue influenza guidelines with 24-hour rule

As flu cases rise, parents urged to take preventive measures: Here’s all you need to know
Schools across the emirate are reinforcing preventive measures and asking families to prioritise vaccination as the most effective defence against seasonal flu, which typically peaks during autumn and winter months.
In the UAE, the flu season is between September and March and the health authorities have urged residents, especially those at high risk, to get vaccinated with the latest vaccine that provides protection against the prevailing flu viruses.
Dr Mirrah Agha Kandil, Group Medical Director at GEMS Education, highlighted the importance of proactive health measures. "We always emphasise that prevention is always better than cure. If there are no contraindications, vaccination is strongly encouraged," she said.
She said GEMS Education schools regularly share health information with parents through newsletters and circulars, including flu awareness and seasonal health updates. School clinic teams conduct multiple sessions across various grades to raise awareness of proper hand hygiene and cough etiquette to help prevent the spread of infections.
"These sessions also highlight the importance of healthy nutrition, regular exercise, and adequate rest, all of which play a vital role in supporting a strong immune system," Dr Kandil added.
Parents are advised to keep children at home if they are unwell and to seek medical advice as needed. The 24-hour symptom-free rule has been set as a clear benchmark across schools.
"Students should return to school only when they have been symptom-free for at least 24 hours without the use of medications," Dr Kandil explained. Unwell students sent home are required to stay home until symptom-free and are then cleared by the school clinic team before resuming classes.
Additionally. GEMS provides annual flu shot coverage to all staff members and offers families various related saving opportunities and benefits via its GEMS Rewards programme, which is available not just to GEMS students and parents, but also to their friends and family.
Dr Noorish Zia, school doctor at Dubai International Academy, outlined the key symptoms parents should watch for. Seasonal influenza is characterised by a sudden onset of fever, cough (usually dry), headache, muscle and joint pain, sore throat and a runny or blocked nose.
"The following advice is important to avoid getting seasonal influenza," Dr Zia said, highlighting three critical areas: vaccination, personal hygiene, and keeping sick children at home.
Parents should keep their child at home if they develop symptoms including fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, general malaise or feeling of fatigue or muscle ache, frequent dry or wet cough, and runny or blocked nose.
The influenza vaccine is provided at all government primary healthcare centres and private healthcare providers in Dubai. "Protect your children by getting the seasonal influenza vaccine every year. Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent the disease," Dr Zia advised.
Personal hygiene habits are equally crucial, she pointed out.
Schools recommend washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, covering coughs and sneezes with tissue or by coughing into the inside of the elbow, avoiding touching the eyes, nose or mouth immediately after touching contaminated surfaces, and avoiding close contact with sick people.
If a child is diagnosed with influenza, parents must provide the school doctor or nurse with the clinic or hospital case report and laboratory results if available, Dr Zia said.
Joseph Sebastian, vice principal for administration and student affairs at Woodlem Park School, Dubai, described the school's comprehensive strategy. "Seasonal influenza affects the whole community, and schools sit at the centre of that ecosystem. We fully support timely reminders to families: for eligible students and staff, the annual flu vaccination remains a strong first line of protection," he said.
"Equally, we ask everyone to uphold a clear 'stay home when sick' practice - children should rest at home and return only after they've been symptom-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication."
The school's approach includes frequent handwashing and cough etiquette, regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces, improved ventilation where possible, and prompt home-school communication.
Sebastian also reassured parents that illness-related absences will not disadvantage students. Teachers provide catch-up work and pastoral staff check in as needed.
"We recognise the realities of family schedules and are grateful for your partnership; keeping one unwell child at home helps protect many others," he added.
Parents with questions about vaccination or their child's health status are encouraged to consult their healthcare provider and inform their child's school clinic for appropriate support.
