Doctors urge residents to get flu shots now before cases surge in winter
Dubai: Classrooms are full again, offices are back to normal hours, and thousands of families have just returned from summer travel. All that mixing and close contact is exactly what lets flu spread fastest and it's why UAE health authorities have widened their vaccination push this year, with doctors urging residents not to wait until the coughs start.
Recently, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) expanded its list of priority groups for this year's seasonal influenza vaccine, adding school students and pilgrims travelling for Hajj and Umrah for the first time. It's a signal, health experts say, that the window to act is now, before case numbers start climbing later in the year.
The full list of target groups for the 2026–27 seasonal influenza vaccination campaign is:
Pregnant women
Children aged six months and above
School students
Elderly people
Those with chronic illnesses
Healthcare workers
Travellers performing Hajj and Umrah
Vaccination is especially important for anyone at risk of severe flu complications, as well as those who live with or care for someone in a risk category.
Flu, short for influenza, is a viral infection affecting the nose, throat and lungs. While the vaccine isn't 100 per cent effective, it significantly lowers the risk of severe complications, particularly for those most vulnerable.
Dr Malaz Yabrodi, Specialist Internal Medicine at Medcare Shaikh Saqr Al Qasimi Hospital, Sharjah, strongly advises residents to get vaccinated before flu season begins.
“At this stage, we are starting to see patients with influenza symptoms and respiratory infections, but it’s still an early flu season. We can expect to see an increase in cases in the coming weeks and months, with December and January seeing more cases. But right now is the right time to receive the vaccine before cases rise during the colder months. It takes around two weeks for the body to develop protection against the flu.”
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) guideline states that flu vaccination should ideally be given in September or early winter, before the influenza season begins.
Dr Likha Rajan, General Practitioner at Aster Clinic, Al Wasl Village, said September gives residents enough time for immunity to develop before influenza activity increases.
“Protection is not immediate, so vaccinating in September provides a buffer before increased community transmission. But if someone misses September, vaccination later is still beneficial while influenza viruses are circulating.”
“September is an ideal time to take the annual flu vaccine because it allows approximately two weeks for protective immunity to develop before the influenza season increases.”
Rajan said influenza activity for the 2026–27 flu season in the UAE is expected to begin increasing during the autumn months, with a more substantial rise generally occurring from October onwards and the highest activity often occurring around January and February. The UAE’s national seasonal influenza campaign runs from September 2026 through March 2027, reflecting this seasonal window.
September: Sporadic flu cases may already appear, but this remains primarily a prevention and vaccination window.
October–November: Respiratory infections and influenza-like illness generally become more frequent.
December–February: Expect the largest clinical burden, with January often the major peak. During the 2025–26 season, UAE hospitals reported a sharp rise in cases that month, according to Rajan.
Dr Rajan cautioned that it's too early to predict this year's dominant strain or severity. "Influenza activity varies considerably from year to year, and surveillance during the season will give a much better indication," she said.
Yabrodi said vaccination is particularly important for people travelling for Hajj or Umrah, as well as elderly people and pregnant women, because of their higher risk of complications.
“So for those travelling, especially those going for Umrah or Hajj, must get it at least two weeks before their trip to develop the antibodies.”
“For those travelling, elderly and pregnant women it is essential for them to get the vaccine because there is a higher risk of complications and children can easily increase the transmission rate in schools and nurseries because of closer contact.”
She added that elderly people may have weaker immune systems and are more likely to have chronic medical conditions, which can make influenza more serious.
The UAE has also expanded its annual flu campaign this year to cover seasonal respiratory diseases.
Under the new initiative, health authorities are asking two high-risk groups – pregnant women and older adults – to get vaccinated against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a virus that can cause pneumonia and bronchiolitis.
RSV is a common virus that infects the lungs and airways, including the nose, mouth and throat. It usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can lead to more serious illness, particularly among infants and older adults.
In 2025, MOHAP introduced the influenza vaccine in the form of a nasal spray for the first time, adding a needle-free option to the approved vaccination choices for flu season. Since it is sprayed directly into the nose, the vaccine creates an immune response where the flu virus enters the body – the upper respiratory tract.
For most residents, the message from doctors this month is simple: don't wait for the cough and fever season to arrive. September is the window — and it's closing fast.