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Sheikh Hamdan appoints three new CEOs at Dubai Health Authority

New CEOs appointed to lead health regulation, digital health and corporate support sectors

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Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

In his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (52) of 2026 appointing Asma Abdullah Saad Al Sherif as CEO of the Health Regulatory Sector at the Dubai Health Authority.

Sheikh Hamdan also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (53) of 2026 appointing Majid Sultan Al Muhairi as CEO of the Digital Health Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, and Resolution No. (54) of 2026 appointing Mona Mohammad Bajman Almarzooqi as CEO of the Corporate Support Sector at the Dubai Health Authority.

The Resolutions are effective from the date of their issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

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