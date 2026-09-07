The document sets out the parents’ obligations towards children in their custody, including each parent faithfully fulfilling their parental role, providing healthcare and education, safeguarding the child’s physical and psychological wellbeing, instilling values and virtues, and raising children in accordance with Emirati customs and traditions to deepen their sense of belonging and responsibility. It also ensures the other parent’s right to visitation and communication and requires them to be notified of any significant matter concerning the child.