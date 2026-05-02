The 17-member council brings together parents and community figures from across the UAE
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Education has launched its first Parents Council at the ministerial level, in a move aimed at strengthening the role of families in shaping the country’s education system.
Comprising 17 members drawn from across the Emirates, the council includes a mix of parents and prominent community figures, offering a diverse representation intended to reflect the wider society.
The body will be tasked with submitting recommendations to the ministry and coordinating with parent councils at sector and school levels, serving as a formal link between families and education leadership.
The council is also intended to provide a platform for dialogue, enabling parents to play a more direct role in shaping initiatives and strengthening trust between schools and the communities they serve.
By institutionalising this partnership, the ministry aims to ensure continuity in collaboration and enhance the impact of joint initiatives, reinforcing a model in which education is supported not only by policy but by broad-based community participation.
The initiative is part of efforts to build a more integrated partnership between schools and households, positioning parents not only as stakeholders but as active contributors to the development of educational outcomes and the ongoing transformation of the national system.