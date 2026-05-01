The nomination placed Iran among 34 vice presidents selected through regional groupings.
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has firmly rejected Iran’s nomination for a vice-presidential role at the latest review conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, warning that elevating Tehran to a leadership position would undermine the credibility of the global non-proliferation regime.
The nomination, made during the opening of the treaty’s 11th review conference at the United Nations in New York, placed Iran among 34 vice presidents selected through regional groupings.
The move quickly drew objections from several countries, including the UAE, the United States and key European allies.
In a strongly worded position, the UAE made clear that granting Iran a leadership role in a forum dedicated to preventing the spread of nuclear weapons was incompatible with the principles of the treaty.
It pointed to Tehran’s record of non-compliance with safeguards obligations, as well as its strained relationship with the International Atomic Energy Agency, arguing that such a nomination sends the wrong signal at a time of heightened regional tension.