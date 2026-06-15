US–Iran nuclear timeline: Decades of tension explained

1979 - US ally Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, fatally ill, flees Iran as popular protests against him surge. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returns to Tehran and the Islamic Revolution sweeps him to power. Students seize the US Embassy in Tehran, beginning the 444-day hostage crisis. Iran's nuclear program goes fallow under international pressure.

1967 - Iran takes possession of the Tehran Research Reactor supplied by America under the "Atoms for Peace" program.

There are plans for a signing of the deal on Friday in Switzerland. However, previous announcements fell through, and what the deal contained remained in dispute Monday.

The United States and Iran have reached an interim deal aimed at ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

July 2015 - World powers and Iran announce a long-term, comprehensive nuclear agreement that limits Tehran's enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

October 2009 - Under US President Barack Obama, the US and Iran open a secret back-channel for messages in the sultanate of Oman.

June 2009 - Iran's disputed presidential election sees Ahmadinejad reelected despite fraud allegations, sparking protests known as the Green Movement and a violent government crackdown.

February 2006 - Iran announces it will restart uranium enrichment following the election of hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Britain, France and Germany walk out of stalled negotiations.

The nuclear deal collapses

May 8, 2018 - US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdraws the US from the nuclear agreement, calling it the "worst deal ever." He says he'll get better terms in new negotiations to stop Iran's missile development and support for regional militias. Those talks don't happen in his first term.

May 8, 2019 - Iran announces it will begin backing away from the accord. A series of regional attacks on land and at sea blamed on Tehran follow.

Jan. 3, 2020 - A US drone strike in Baghdad kills Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the architect of Tehran's proxy wars in the Middle East.

Jan. 8, 2020 - In retaliation for Soleimani's killing, Iran launches a barrage of missiles at military bases in Iraq that are home to thousands of American and Iraqi troops. More than 100 US service members suffer traumatic brain injuries, according to the Pentagon. As Iran braces for a counterattack, the Revolutionary Guard shoots down a Ukrainian passenger plane shortly after takeoff from Tehran's international airport, reportedly mistaking it for a US cruise missile. All 176 people on board are killed.

July 2, 2020 - A mysterious explosion tears apart a centrifuge production plant at Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment facility. Iran blames the attack on Israel.

April 6, 2021 - Iran and the US under President Joe Biden begin indirect negotiations in Vienna over how to restore the nuclear deal. Those talks, and others between Tehran and European nations, fail to reach any agreement.

April 11, 2021 - A second attack within a year targets Iran's Natanz nuclear site, again likely carried out by Israel.

April 16, 2021 - Iran begins enriching uranium up to 60% - its highest purity ever and a technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

Feb. 24, 2022 - Russia launches its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Moscow ultimately will come to rely on Iranian bomb-carrying drones in the conflict, as well as missiles.