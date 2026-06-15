Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed the peace deal between the US and Iran and issued a call for both sides to show continued restraint.

In a joint statement with Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, Albanese said that the Australian government is "pleased" that the agreement includes steps towards re-opening the Strait of Hormuz and restoring freedom of navigation, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Australia has long called for de-escalation and an end to the conflict, including in Lebanon. As we have said, the longer this war goes on, the greater the impact will be," they said.

"Continued restraint and constructive engagement will be essential to prevent further escalation and secure a lasting agreement."