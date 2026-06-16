US–Iran deal: Strait of Hormuz to reopen, oil prices crash, enriched uranium stockpile to be destroyed as peace accord set for June 19 Geneva signing

Equities mostly rose Tuesday and oil prices held losses following the previous day's euphoric rally sparked by the US-Iran peace deal that will reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Eyes are now on developments ahead of Friday's signing ceremony in Switzerland, which will bring an end to more than three months of a war that has sent shockwaves through energy markets and sent global inflation soaring.

US President Donald said ships were again moving through the strait and it would be "completely open" by Friday, while Iranian media said three oil tankers and two cargo ships had passed through the area that had been subject to a US naval blockade.