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US–Iran deal: Strait of Hormuz to reopen, oil prices crash, enriched uranium stockpile to be destroyed as peace accord set for June 19 Geneva signing

IAEA to oversee uranium destruction as Hormuz reopens under US–Iran accord

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Donald Trumpiran nuclear programmeIranIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz
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US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives for the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 15, 2026.
US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives for the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 15, 2026.
AFP
The US and Iran have reached a peace framework to end the Middle East war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with the accord set to be formally signed in Geneva on June 19. Vice President JD Vance says a core part of the deal will see the IAEA and US help Iran destroy its enriched uranium stockpile. Markets have already responded, with oil prices tumbling and US stocks closing at record highs. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates and key perspectives from around the world.

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Most stocks rise, oil flat following peace deal-fuelled rally

Equities mostly rose Tuesday and oil prices held losses following the previous day's euphoric rally sparked by the US-Iran peace deal that will reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Eyes are now on developments ahead of Friday's signing ceremony in Switzerland, which will bring an end to more than three months of a war that has sent shockwaves through energy markets and sent global inflation soaring.

US President Donald said ships were again moving through the strait and it would be "completely open" by Friday, while Iranian media said three oil tankers and two cargo ships had passed through the area that had been subject to a US naval blockade.

Vance: IAEA, US to help Iran 'destroy' enriched uranium stockpile

The US-Iran deal provides for the return of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts to Iran to destroy its stockpile of enriched uranium, US Vice President JD Vance stated.

"Yes, absolutely," he said in an interview with NBC News. "In fact, one of the core parts of the agreement is that the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] and the United States are going to help Iran destroy the highly enriched [uranium] stockpile," he emphasized.

The vice president added that this is "spelled out very clearly" in the Iran-US memorandum of understanding, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

According to Vance, there are still "some technical details to work out, not related to the text of the memorandum of understanding itself, but the implementation."

The document is scheduled to be signed in Geneva on June 19.

Hormuz reopening set for June 19 amid uncertainty over deal terms

Confusion continued to swirl over the scope and timing of a reported US–Iran agreement, even as President Donald Trump said the deal to end the war had already been signed and that details would be released “pretty soon.”

Trump said the agreement was digitally signed on Sunday (June 14) and claimed it includes provisions to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Friday (June 19), when he said the accord would be formally inked on paper. He did not immediately provide documentation or detailed terms of the agreement.

The Strait of Hormuz has been a central flashpoint during weeks of conflict involving Iran, Israel, and allied forces in the region.

Iranian and intermediary sources have previously described the deal as a "framework" intended to halt military operations and open a 60-day negotiating period on broader security and nuclear issues, though implementation details remain unclear.

Analysts caution that while political statements suggest rapid de-escalation, key questions remain over verification mechanisms, enforcement on the ground, and whether all parties to the wider regional conflict will abide by any ceasefire arrangements.

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Oil prices crash: Sell-off follows US–Iran de-escalation, peace framework

Global oil benchmarks tumbled across the board on Monday evening and into Tuesday morning (June 16), as markets are treating the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as positive news.

Crude oil rates prices are falling from their crisis highs as traders anticipate a gradual recovery in Gulf exports, with WTI crude sliding to $80.75 (-4.9%) and Brent to $83.38 (-4.5%).

Murban crude was down 7% to $76.81 (down $6.21) as of 6.59am Tokyo time on Tuesday.

The broad sell-off comes after reports of a US–Iran de-escalation or preliminary peace framework, including expectations of reduced military confrontation and a possible easing of pressure on maritime flows.

Hormuz naval mine risk, insurance remain high

Global shippers are insisting on independent confirmation that the Strait of Hormuz are free of naval mines and other hazards before they fully resume normal operations, amid lingering risks following months of maritime conflict in the Middle East.

Industry groups say that even after tentative political de-escalation efforts, operators will not return at scale without verified mine clearance, safe navigation corridors, and sustained security guarantees, Reuters reported. Maritime security experts, meanwhile, warn that underwater mines and unexploded ordnance remain among the most serious threats to commercial shipping, with clearance operations potentially taking weeks in heavily contested waters.

Hormuz open again, but not fully

More ships are being allowed through the Strait of Hormuz following the announcement of a US-Iran peace deal. News agencies reported that the situation has improved significantly compared with the near-total shutdown seen earlier in the conflict. While commercial shipping has not yet returned to normal operations, a number of vessels have begun transiting the strait again. Shipping companies and tanker operators are evaluating routes and security conditions before sending larger numbers of vessels through. The agreement reportedly calls for reopening the strait and restoring maritime traffic. Implementation is still underway.

US nuclear-capable B-52 crashes minutes after departure from Edwards Air Force Base in California

A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in California's Mojave Desert, triggering a major emergency response and prompting the closure of one of America's most important military aviation facilities.

According to the Air Force, the bomber went down at approximately 11:20 am local time shortly after departing from Edwards Air Force Base, about 100 miles (160 km) north of Los Angeles. Emergency crews rushed to the scene as thick black smoke rose from the desert crash site. Aerial footage showed a large scorched area roughly the size of a football field.

Trump draws fire from his own party over 'surrender' to Iran

President Donald Trump is facing growing criticism from some of the Republican Party's most prominent foreign-policy hawks, who argue that his emerging agreement with Iran amounts to a major "retreat" after months of military confrontation and economic pressure.

The backlash comes as the Trump administration pursues a preliminary accord aimed at ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and laying the groundwork for broader negotiations with Tehran. While the White House has portrayed the agreement as a diplomatic breakthrough, critics within Trump's own party fear it falls short of the administration's original objectives and could leave Iran strategically stronger.

Several Republican lawmakers have publicly questioned whether the proposed arrangement secures meaningful concessions from Iran on key issues such as its nuclear programme, missile capabilities and regional influence. Senator Lindsey Graham warned that a deal allowing Iran to retain significant leverage in the Gulf would represent a major shift in the regional balance of power, while Senator Ted Cruz described reports of concessions to Tehran as "deeply concerning".

Dow ends at record after US and Iran announce peace accord

The Dow finished at a fresh record Monday, rallying with other major US indices after the announcement of a peace accord between Washington and Tehran sent oil prices sharply lower.

The blue-chip index piled on 0.9 percent to end at 51,671.83.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.7 percent to 7,554.80, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 3.1 percent to 26,883.94.

Netanyahu says he doesn’t always agree with Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said there are instances where he and US President Donald Trump do not “see eye to eye,” but stressed that he will always act in Israel’s national interest, according to the BBC.

Speaking at a press conference, Netanyahu said that when necessary, he would firmly insist on protecting Israel’s priorities.

“When necessary, I will insist on Israel’s interests,” he said.

Netanyahu says troops to stay in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the country's forces would remain in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria "for as long as necessary," hours after a deal was announced between Iran and the US to end the Middle East war.

"We established deep security zones around the State of Israel. We did this in Gaza, in Lebanon, and in Syria," Netanyahu said in a televised press conference. "And I want to make it clear: we will remain in these security zones for as long as necessary to protect our country."

Netanyahu: Iran war prevented ‘nuclear annihilation’ threat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran had spared his country from what he described as the Islamic republic's threat of "nuclear annihilation".

"The most important thing is that we saved the State of Israel from the threat of nuclear annihilation," Netanyahu said, in what were his first comments after Washington and Tehran agreed to a deal to end the Middle East war.

"And what would that mean? It would mean that millions of Israeli citizens - you who are hearing me now - all of you would have been in terrible danger of mass death... And we have pushed away from us, for years, this danger of the annihilation of Israel's population," Netanyahu said in a televised press conference.

US oil strategic reserve at its lowest since 1983

US strategic oil stockpiles sank last week to their lowest level since 1983 as the US-Iran war slowed crude deliveries, government data showed Monday.

The US Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to 340.3 million barrels, down 8.9 million from the prior week, according to weekly figures released by the US Department of Energy. That's the lowest level since July 1983.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter ; Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor and Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor

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