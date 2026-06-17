'Near-final 14-point' US-Iran peace deal: Hormuz reopening, sanctions relief, nuclear talks in focus

Core elements: The draft outlines an immediate ceasefire (including in Lebanon), reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for shipping, temporary sanctions waivers (especially for Iranian oil sales), and a ~60-day window for further negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions, and other issues. A formal signing was anticipated around June 19 in Switzerland.

Both sides claiming aspects of victory: The US emphasised limits on Iran’s nuclear ambitions and no direct US taxpayer funding (e.g., reconstruction via private Gulf/Asian sources), while Iran highlighted sovereignty, sanctions relief, and de-escalation.

Uncertainty: Until a similar text is published by both sides, it will remain a major subject of speculation following months of tensions/war (~15 weeks by mid-June 2026), with prior back-and-forth on drafts and mediation (e.g., via Oman or Pakistan).