UAE reinforces its commitment to child protection and digital empowerment

Nation strengthens child protection laws and promotes access to safe online knowledge
The United Arab Emirates continues to advance steadily toward strengthening a comprehensive system for protecting children and safeguarding their rights through a progressive framework of legislation, policies, and national initiatives that place children’s wellbeing at the forefront of development priorities.
The annual celebration of Emirati Children’s Day, observed on March 15, reaffirms the country’s unwavering commitment to providing a safe and supportive environment for children’s growth and development. This year’s theme, “The Right to Digital Knowledge,” reflects the rapid global transformations in technology and communication, highlighting the importance of empowering children with the skills and awareness needed to navigate the digital world.
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The occasion also serves as an important platform to spotlight the UAE’s efforts to build a secure and nurturing environment that promotes children’s rights to education, protection, healthcare, and social participation. These efforts align with the nation’s vision of preparing future generations capable of contributing to the knowledge economy and shaping the future.
The UAE’s leadership places significant emphasis on protecting children and advancing their rights. At the forefront of these efforts are the initiatives of Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, who consistently prioritizes investing in people and nurturing future generations as a cornerstone of the country’s development journey.
On several occasions, the UAE President has emphasized that raising children in a safe and stimulating environment that encourages learning and innovation is fundamental to building a strong and sustainable society.
In this context, the UAE has supported the development of an integrated framework of national legislation and policies aimed at enhancing child protection and care, while launching educational and knowledge-based initiatives that help prepare a generation equipped with scientific and technological skills capable of keeping pace with global transformations and actively participating in the knowledge economy.
A leading role in advancing child and family welfare has also been played by Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and widely known as the “Mother of the Nation.” Her long-standing efforts have been instrumental in supporting child and family issues across the UAE.
Through her leadership, numerous national initiatives and programs have been launched to protect children and enhance their wellbeing, alongside support for policies and legislation that safeguard children’s rights to education, healthcare, and social protection. She also continues to champion initiatives that raise community awareness about children’s rights and promote supportive family and social environments that foster children’s development and nurture their potential.
The UAE has established a comprehensive legal framework to protect children’s rights and ensure their upbringing in a safe and healthy environment. Central to this framework is Wadeema’s Law, which forms the cornerstone of the country’s child protection legislation.
The law guarantees children’s rights to life, survival, and development, while ensuring access to healthcare and appropriate education. It also protects children from all forms of neglect, abuse, and exploitation whether within the family, the wider community, or in the digital space.
In addition, the law sets clear obligations for relevant authorities to ensure children’s safety and to intervene in cases where their rights are threatened or violated. Its executive regulations further strengthen implementation mechanisms by defining institutional responsibilities and establishing an integrated system for reporting and addressing cases of abuse or neglect through clear procedures designed to safeguard children’s wellbeing and rights.
The UAE’s legislative framework also includes several complementary laws, such as regulations governing the care of children of unknown parentage, juvenile protection laws, and legislation criminalizing the exploitation of children or exposing them to any form of violence or neglect.
In response to accelerating digital transformation and the need to protect children online, the UAE government has issued a federal decree-law on child digital safety, providing a comprehensive legislative framework aimed at protecting children from digital risks while promoting responsible and safe use of technology appropriate to their age and developmental needs.
The law was introduced as part of the UAE’s declaration of 2026 as the “Year of the Family”, reflecting the country’s broader vision of enhancing the quality of life for children across all environments.
The decree-law focuses on protecting children from harmful digital content and practices that may negatively affect their physical, psychological, and moral wellbeing. It also promotes digital awareness among children and their caregivers regarding their digital rights and responsibilities, encouraging a culture of positive and responsible technology use.
The law defines digital safety broadly to include various digital platforms, keeping pace with the rapid evolution of the digital landscape, including websites, smart applications, gaming platforms, social media networks, live-streaming services, video-on-demand platforms, and e-commerce platforms.
It also provides for the establishment of a Child Digital Safety Council, aimed at strengthening coordination between government entities and the private sector to enhance digital protection for children.
Alongside its legislative efforts, the UAE has developed a robust institutional framework dedicated to supporting children and strengthening their rights. At the heart of this framework is the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, which works in collaboration with government entities and community institutions to develop national policies and programs related to child protection and empowerment.
This framework also supports awareness and educational initiatives aimed at promoting a culture of child protection within society, while developing programs that help nurture children’s talents and encourage their participation in issues affecting their lives and future.
Among the notable initiatives reflecting this vision is the launch of the Emirati Children’s Parliament, a national platform that enables children to express their views and discuss issues related to their rights and needs.
Amid rapid technological transformation, the UAE is focused on enabling children to benefit from modern digital technologies while ensuring a safe environment that encourages responsible usage.
This year’s theme, “The Right to Digital Knowledge,” highlights the country’s recognition of the importance of granting children access to digital knowledge and online educational resources while strengthening their awareness of potential risks associated with the digital space.
Relevant authorities are launching awareness initiatives and educational programs aimed at enhancing digital literacy among children and parents alike. These initiatives promote safe internet use and responsible engagement with social media platforms, while also developing technological tools that help protect children from harmful or inappropriate content.
At the same time, the UAE is working to strengthen children’s digital capabilities in fields such as technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence, equipping them with the skills needed to participate effectively in the future economy.
The UAE’s ongoing efforts to protect children reflect a strategic vision that views childhood as the foundation for building a sustainable and prosperous society. The country is committed to providing a comprehensive environment that supports children’s physical, psychological, and intellectual development.
These policies underscore that protecting and empowering children is not merely a legal or social obligation; it is a long-term investment in the nation’s future by nurturing a generation that is aware, innovative, and capable of adapting to global transformations.
As the UAE continues to develop its legislation and national initiatives, it strengthens its position as a global model in child welfare, fostering a societal culture that places the interests and rights of children at the forefront ensuring a safer and more prosperous future for generations to come.