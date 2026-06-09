Apple’s new tools give parents tighter control over apps, web access and screen time
Dubai: Does your child use an iPhone, iPad or Mac, and are you worried about what they can see online, who they can speak to, or how long they spend on apps? Apple is preparing a new set of child safety features that will give parents more control over content, contacts, browsing and screen time across its devices.
The new tools will arrive with software updates this fall and are designed to make it easier for parents to set age-based protections, manage app access, approve websites and guide children’s digital habits from one place.
"Today, we’re introducing major updates to help families thoughtfully establish age-based protections and develop healthy digital habits,” said Sumbul Desai, M.D., Apple’s vice president of Health and Fitness.
1. A child account is the starting point
Apple says the first step for parents is to create a child account, which allows the device to apply age-appropriate protections across the system.
The account can limit adult websites, restrict media based on age and apply App Store limits linked to the child’s age. Parents will be guided through the process when setting up a new device for their child.
Apple said a child account is required for children under 13 and available for children up to 18.
2. Parents can choose which apps their child sees first
The new setup will allow parents to decide whether their child starts with only a few essential apps, a curated selection or a specific set of apps chosen by the parent.
That gives families more control from day one, especially when giving a child their first device. Parents can later add more apps gradually, depending on the child’s age, needs and maturity.
This is aimed at avoiding the common situation where a child gets access to too many apps at once, leaving parents to clean up settings after the fact.
3. Ask to Browse brings website approvals to Safari
Parents already have Ask to Buy, which requires children to get approval before downloading apps or making in-app purchases.
Apple is now extending that idea to web browsing with Ask to Browse. The feature will allow parents to require permission before a child can access a new website in Safari.
The tool will work across iPhone, iPad and Mac, giving parents a more consistent way to manage web access across Apple devices.
4. Parents can approve new contacts
Apple is also giving parents more control over who their children can communicate with through Messages, FaceTime and Phone.
Parents will be able to manage contacts from the start and require children to ask for approval before connecting with someone new.
This could be useful for younger children who use Apple devices to stay in touch with family, friends or classmates, while giving parents a clearer view of who is being added to their child’s digital circle.
5. Communication Safety is being expanded
Communication Safety already blurs nudity when detected in Messages and FaceTime calls, and Apple says the feature is turned on by default for users under 18.
The company is now expanding the tool so it can also intervene when gore or violent content is detected in shared images or videos.
The update is designed to reduce children’s exposure to harmful visual content in private communication channels, where parents may not always see what is being sent or received.
6. Screen Time will show parents what needs attention
Apple is redesigning Screen Time to give parents a clearer view of their child’s average device usage and most used apps.
Parents will be able to make changes quickly, including limiting access during meals, outdoor play or other family moments. They can also extend access when a child needs extra time to finish something in an app.
The update is meant to make Screen Time easier to use in everyday situations, rather than something parents only check after a problem appears.
7. Time Allowances add more flexible limits
The new Time Allowances feature will give parents more control over how much time children spend across app categories such as Entertainment, Games and Social Media.
Apple said parents will receive guidance based on expert research and tailored to the child’s age. They can then adjust the settings based on what they think is appropriate.
Parents will also be able to set daily schedules that control which apps children can access at different times of the day or week, including during school hours.
Apple said it is working with the American Academy of Pediatrics to adapt its Family Media Plan into a guide that parents can use when managing Apple products.
The company has also launched a dedicated website for parents with information on tools, resources and common questions.
Existing safety features include Screen Time passcode notifications, which alert parents when a Screen Time passcode has been entered on a child’s device, and user reporting tools that allow harmful content to be reported directly to Apple in certain countries and regions.
Apple Watch For Your Kids is also part of the wider family safety ecosystem, allowing parents to stay connected with children who do not have their own iPhone. The feature supports calls, messages, location sharing through Find My, activity goals and Schooltime mode, which blocks notifications and disables apps during focused periods.
Apple said developers also play a role in creating age-appropriate app experiences.
The company is offering tools such as SensitiveContentAnalysis and PermissionKit to help developers protect children from inappropriate content and ensure parental approval for new in-app contacts.
Developers can also use the Declared Age Range API to request a child’s age range and tailor the app experience accordingly. Apple said this is done in a privacy-protective way without sharing the child’s birthday.
The new features will be available after installing the Screen Time update in iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27. Apple said features are subject to change.