Dubai: Does your child use an iPhone, iPad or Mac, and are you worried about what they can see online, who they can speak to, or how long they spend on apps? Apple is preparing a new set of child safety features that will give parents more control over content, contacts, browsing and screen time across its devices.

Apple Watch For Your Kids is also part of the wider family safety ecosystem, allowing parents to stay connected with children who do not have their own iPhone. The feature supports calls, messages, location sharing through Find My, activity goals and Schooltime mode, which blocks notifications and disables apps during focused periods.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.