EU set to roll out age-check app as global push to protect children grows

Big Tech faces crackdown as governments tighten rules to shield children from online harm
Brussels: The European Union is set to roll out a new age-verification app for online platforms, as governments worldwide step up efforts to shield children from harmful content and curb access to social media.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the app is “technically ready” and will soon be available, allowing users to verify their age using official ID while preserving privacy. The move comes amid rising concern over the impact of social media on children’s mental health and safety.
The system will require users to upload documents such as a passport or ID card to confirm their age, but officials stressed that it is designed to be anonymous and prevent tracking. The app is expected to work across both mobile devices and computers, offering what the EU calls a “harmonised” approach to age verification across member states.
The move comes amid growing global momentum to regulate children’s access to digital platforms. Australia has already introduced one of the world’s strictest measures, banning social media use for children under 16 — a step that has triggered debate and inspired similar discussions elsewhere.
Australia: Banned social media use for under-16s
European Union: Rolling out age-verification app; considering 16+ limit
France, Italy, Denmark, Spain: Testing or proposing stricter access laws
UK, Norway: Weighing or enforcing age limits (13–16 range)
Global trend: Governments tightening rules on platforms over child safety
Key challenge: Users bypassing checks via VPNs or new platforms
Across Europe, at least a dozen countries — including Britain and Norway — are either enforcing or considering minimum age limits, typically between 13 and 16, for social media access. France, Italy and several others have also been testing age-check systems as part of broader efforts to tighten online safety rules.
While the European Parliament has backed calls for a bloc-wide minimum age of 16, no binding legislation has yet been adopted. Instead, the EU is focusing on tools like the verification app to support national regulations and ensure compliance by technology companies.
Officials say the pressure is mounting on platforms to do more. “We will have zero tolerance for companies that do not protect our children,” von der Leyen said, warning that enforcement of digital safety rules will be stepped up.
Blocks underage access: Stops children from signing up or viewing age-restricted content
Reduces harmful exposure: Limits access to violent, sexual or self-harm content amplified by algorithms
Cuts addictive use patterns: Reduces endless scrolling and late-night usage among younger teens
Forces platform accountability: Pushes tech firms to build safer design features, not rely on self-declaration
Gives parents more control: Enables stronger oversight and consent mechanisms
Creates deterrence effect: Makes it harder and riskier to bypass rules, even if not foolproof
However, challenges remain. Experts caution that young users may still bypass restrictions using virtual private networks (VPNs) or by shifting to newer, less regulated platforms. Enforcement across borders also remains a complex issue.
Despite these hurdles, policymakers argue that stronger safeguards are urgently needed. With children increasingly exposed to risks ranging from harmful content to addiction, governments are under growing pressure to act decisively.
The EU’s latest move signals a broader global shift — from voluntary guidelines to stricter regulation — in an effort to make the digital world safer for younger users.