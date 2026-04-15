EU set to roll out age-check app as global push to protect children grows

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the app is “technically ready” and will soon be available , allowing users to verify their age using official ID while preserving privacy. The move comes amid rising concern over the impact of social media on children’s mental health and safety.

The system will require users to upload documents such as a passport or ID card to confirm their age, but officials stressed that it is designed to be anonymous and prevent tracking. The app is expected to work across both mobile devices and computers, offering what the EU calls a “harmonised” approach to age verification across member states.

The move comes amid growing global momentum to regulate children’s access to digital platforms. Australia has already introduced one of the world’s strictest measures, banning social media use for children under 16 — a step that has triggered debate and inspired similar discussions elsewhere.

Across Europe, at least a dozen countries — including Britain and Norway — are either enforcing or considering minimum age limits, typically between 13 and 16, for social media access. France, Italy and several others have also been testing age-check systems as part of broader efforts to tighten online safety rules.

While the European Parliament has backed calls for a bloc-wide minimum age of 16, no binding legislation has yet been adopted. Instead, the EU is focusing on tools like the verification app to support national regulations and ensure compliance by technology companies.

Officials say the pressure is mounting on platforms to do more. “We will have zero tolerance for companies that do not protect our children,” von der Leyen said, warning that enforcement of digital safety rules will be stepped up.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.