GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Indonesia begins enforcing social media ban for under-16s

Indonesia's ban follows a similar policy in Australia implemented in December

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Country announced the ban this month citing threats from online pornography, cyberbullying and internet addiction.
Country announced the ban this month citing threats from online pornography, cyberbullying and internet addiction.
Shutterstock

Indonesia began enforcing a social media ban for children under the age of 16 on Saturday, after a minister warned digital platforms there was "no room for compromise."

The Southeast Asian nation announced the ban this month citing threats from online pornography, cyberbullying and internet addiction, as concerns grow globally over the impact of social media on children's wellbeing.

Communications minister Meutya Hafid said at a press conference late Friday that digital platforms X and Bigo Live have fully complied with the new rules and adjusted their minimum user age in line with the regulation.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Other digital platforms operating in the country should "immediately align their products, features and services with applicable regulations," Meutya said.

"We reiterate that there is no room for compromise regarding compliance, and that every business entity operating in Indonesia is required to adhere to the laws in force within the country."

TikTok said in a statement late Friday that it was committed to complying with the regulation including "taking appropriate measures related to under-16 accounts" in close consultation with the ministry.

Indonesia's ban follows a similar policy in Australia implemented in December -- signs that the global reckoning over social media's potential harms to children is gathering steam.

A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday found Meta and YouTube liable for harming a young woman through the "addictive design" of their platforms, ordering the companies to pay $6 million in damages.

Britain's upper house of parliament voted this week in favour of banning children from social media, adding pressure on the government to follow suit.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The policy is intended to address growing threats facing children in the digital space

Indonesia bans social media for children under 16

2m read
Meta has announced new Instagram alerts that will notify parents if their teen repeatedly searches for suicide or self-harm-related terms, as the company faces mounting legal pressure in the United States.

Why did Instagram add teen suicide search alerts

4m read
Oman moves to regulate children's use of social media

Oman moves to regulate children's use of social media

1m read
Egypt has pulled the plug on Roblox. The popular gaming platform is now blocked across the country as authorities crack down on children's online access.

Roblox banned in Egypt over child safety concerns

2m read