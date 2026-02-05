Growing push in India to restrict children’s access to social media

According to the Survey, heavy digital use is affecting academic performance and productivity due to constant distractions, lack of sleep and reduced ability to focus. It also noted that overuse of online platforms weakens real-world social connections.

The Economic Survey, recently tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, warned that digital addiction has emerged as a serious public health concern among children and young people. It linked excessive screen time and social media use to worsening mental health outcomes, particularly among those aged 15 to 24.

India is seeing growing calls to restrict children’s access to social media, as concerns mount over rising digital addiction and its impact on mental health. The debate has gained pace after the government flagged the issue in the Economic Survey 2025–26 and several states began exploring laws similar to Australia’s recent ban on social media use by children under 16.

These habits, the Survey said, are increasingly leading to sleep disruption, aggression, social withdrawal and depression, with adolescents being particularly vulnerable.

The report pointed to a high prevalence of social media addiction among young Indians, saying it is closely linked to anxiety, depression, low self-esteem and stress caused by cyberbullying. Other common problems include compulsive scrolling, constant comparison with others online and gaming disorders.

Against this backdrop, several states have begun debating whether children should be legally barred or restricted from using social media platforms. Ministers in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Goa have asked their departments to study the issue and suggest measures to protect children from the growing harm linked to excessive online use.

Similar discussions are under way in Goa, where authorities are examining whether a social media ban for children would stand legal scrutiny.

Lokesh also raised concerns about the online safety of women, saying many were facing continuous abuse on social media platforms. “This cannot be ignored,” he said, signalling that the issue goes beyond children’s screen time and touches on wider digital safety concerns.

He said the state had invited major platforms such as Meta, Google, X and ShareChat for discussions to examine global best practices.

“The government has decided to act,” Lokesh said in a post on X, adding that officials had been asked to study legal options to enforce age-appropriate access.

At the national level, the Economic Survey has recommended framing clear guidelines on children’s screen time. It said age-based access limits could be considered, as younger users are more prone to harmful content and compulsive use.

The proposed task force will include education experts, psychiatrists, child counsellors, doctors, technology specialists, legal experts and senior officials. Its mandate will cover child safety, mental health, responsible digital use, impact on education and overall development, as well as social and economic effects across income groups and regions.

As the debate gathers momentum, India now faces a key policy question: how to balance digital access with the mental well-being and safety of its youngest users.

Globally, scrutiny of social media use by minors has intensified. Australia implemented its ban for under-16s in December, while France has approved a law barring under-15s from accessing social media. Several other countries, along with the European Union, are also considering similar measures.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.