Customisation also gets more flexibility in the new updates
Apple is pushing its wearable experience into a more intelligent direction with watchOS 27, placing the Apple Watch at the centre of a more proactive, insight-driven ecosystem.
The updates, announced at the WWDC 2026, introduces a range of health, fitness and personalisation upgrades designed to make daily tracking more intuitive. Workouts now come with smarter insights, while health monitoring tools gain improved accuracy and depth, helping users better understand their activity and wellbeing trends over time. Customisation also gets more flexibility, with new options for watch faces that allow users to personalise their device more freely.
Here are the updates from the WWDC 2026:
A key shift in watchOS 27 is how information is delivered throughout the day. Apple says Apple Intelligence will help surface more relevant updates at the right moments, turning the Apple Watch into a more anticipatory companion rather than a passive tracker.
The company emphasised that these features are designed to provide useful guidance without overwhelming the user, reinforcing privacy as a core part of the experience.
Elsewhere in Apple’s software ecosystem, AI continues to play a growing role. iOS 27 introduces more intelligent notifications, smarter Messages tools, improved natural-language photo search and expanded Visual Intelligence features that let users identify objects, places and text through the camera.
On the Mac, macOS Golden Gate deepens Apple Intelligence integration with tools for writing, summarising and organising content, while also upgrading Spotlight into a more action-oriented search experience. iPadOS 27 follows a similar path, strengthening multitasking and bringing advanced AI writing, search and creative tools directly into apps.
Apple also extended its AI-powered experiences to spatial computing through visionOS 27, adding new immersive tools for productivity and collaboration on Vision Pro. Across all platforms, Apple continues to refine accessibility features, including better voice recognition and improved assistive technologies.
tvOS also receives updates focused on interface improvements, entertainment enhancements and tighter integration with Apple’s wider device ecosystem.
Siri has undergone a reinvention, too. Apple is also introducing a standalone Siri app that keeps a private history of conversations. The feature allows users to revisit previous chats and continue them across devices, with conversations syncing securely through iCloud between iPhone, iPad and Mac.
The upgrade is part of Apple's broader Apple Intelligence push, which aims to make Siri more context-aware and capable of handling natural, multi-step conversations. According to the company, the assistant can better understand follow-up questions and personal context, reducing the need for users to repeat information during interactions.
Beyond answering questions, Siri is also being positioned as a productivity tool. Apple says the assistant can help draft messages, review documents, suggest edits and proofread text across the system, including within third-party apps.
Visual Intelligence is expanding as well. The feature will now be available across iPhone, iPad, Mac and visionOS. On iPhone, Siri can use the camera to identify nearby objects and answer related questions, while Mac and iPad users can analyse screenshots and other on-screen content to perform visual searches and complete actions.