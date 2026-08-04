The launch expands Apple's digital payment service to one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing digital payments markets, with support from major banks and leading retailers from day one.

Dubai: Apple Pay is now available in the Philippines, allowing customers to make contactless payments using their iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac at thousands of stores, apps and websites across the country.

Apple Pay is now available in more than 90 countries and regions and works with more than 11,000 banking partners worldwide.

Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said the Philippines' growing adoption of digital payments made it a natural market for the service, adding that Apple Pay was designed to provide a simple payment experience while maintaining high standards of privacy and security.

The company added that it does not retain transaction information that can be linked back to individual users. If a device is lost or stolen, customers can use the Find My app to locate it, lock it or suspend Apple Pay remotely.

Apple said users' card numbers are not stored on their devices or on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is generated and securely stored in the device's Secure Element, an encrypted chip designed to protect payment information.

Apple Pay can also be used to make purchases on iPhone, iPad and Mac in supported apps and websites without repeatedly entering payment, billing or shipping information.

Customers can pay in stores by double-clicking the side button on an iPhone or Apple Watch, authenticating with Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode, and holding the device near a contactless payment terminal.

Users will continue to receive the same rewards and benefits available through their existing credit and debit cards.

Some participating banks will also allow customers to apply for virtual cards through their banking apps or websites. Those cards can be issued instantly and added to Apple Pay for immediate use.

Customers with eligible credit and debit cards issued by Chinabank, GoTyme Bank, Metrobank and UnionBank can add their cards to Apple Pay and make purchases in stores, within apps and online.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

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