Pay with your palm: The future of payments is here

The mapping: This refers to the relationship or lookup table connecting the original, sensitive data (PAN) to the generated token.

The vault: In traditional tokenisation, a secure database, or "vault," maps the token back to the original value for authorised use (de-tokenization).

Purpose: The token is designed to look like the original data (e.g., format-preserving) but is useless to an attacker if stolen, as it cannot be used for transactions without the mapping.