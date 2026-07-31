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₱500K in real time, automatic bills, easier cash-ins: 3 new Philippine payment services explained

Your bank, wallet and bills just got more connected with3 new digital payment services

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
4 MIN READ
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People using a GCash kiosk in the Philippines.
People using a GCash kiosk in the Philippines.
Jay Hilotin | Gulf News

Manila: The Philippines has launched three new interoperable digital-payment services designed to make it easier for consumers and businesses to move money between banks and e-wallets, automate recurring payments and handle larger real-time business transactions.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and Philippine Payments Management Inc. (PPMI), the industry's payment-system management body, launched Direct Debit PH, InstaPay Cash-In and InstaPay for Business on Wednesday (July 29, 2026).

The rollout is part of the central bank's broader push to make the country's payments infrastructure more interoperable, accessible and affordable.

These three new digital payment services could change how Filipinos cash in, get paid and settle bills.

“Interoperability and lower fees do more than lift transactions. They bring in more people,” BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said at the launch.

BSP Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan said the initiative builds on the National Retail Payment System, the central bank's framework for creating a faster, safer and more interoperable payments ecosystem

Here's what to know about these services:

#1. InstaPay Cash-In: move your own money without leaving your e-wallet

This may be the most immediately useful service for ordinary consumers.

InstaPay Cash-In lets a person move money from a bank account they own into another account or e-wallet from the receiving app itself.

In other words, instead of leaving your e-wallet app, opening your bank app and initiating a transfer, you can request the cash-in from the e-wallet or receiving institution's app after linking your bank account.

BSP describes it as a "me-to-me" service.

Who is it for?

  • People moving money from their bank to their own e-wallet

  • Customers maintaining accounts at several banks and e-wallets

  • Digital-bank and e-wallet users who want simpler cash-ins

  • Financial institutions that previously had to establish separate bilateral arrangements with other institutions

As of July 29, participating institutions included:

  • AllBank

  • BPI

  • China Bank

  • GoTyme Bank,

  • GCash

  • MariBank

  • ShopeePay

  • UnionBank.

More are expected to join.

It is not currently intended for merchant payments; its initial purpose is moving money between accounts owned by the same customer.

Fees: There is no single nationwide fee. The originating bank may charge a transaction fee, with banks and e-money issuers allowed to set applicable charges under InstaPay rules.

That means customers should check the fee displayed by their bank or e-wallet before confirming the cash-in.

#2. InstaPay for Business: ₱500,000 real-time transfers

The second service targets companies rather than ordinary consumers.

InstaPay for Business (IFB) allows businesses to make real-time, interoperable transfers of up to ₱500,000 per transaction — a tenfold increase from the previous ₱50,000 ceiling for registered businesses.

The service operates 24/7, like InstaPay, and successful transactions can reach the recipient immediately.

That opens the door to a much wider range of corporate payments, including:

  • Payroll

  • Loan disbursements

  • Insurance claims

  • Employee incentives

  • Supplier payments

  • Wholesale transactions

  • Intercompany transfers

Who is it for?

Businesses and enterprises with corporate or business accounts can use IFB to send money to either individuals or other businesses.

Initial participants include PNB, Wise Pilipinas, DCPay, GoTyme Bank and RCBC.

Fees: Again, there is no uniform consumer-facing fee announced by BSP. The sender's financial institution determines the charge, so businesses will need to check with their bank or payment provider.

The bigger benefit may be speed: businesses can avoid batch processing and improve cash-flow management by moving larger amounts instantly.

#3. Direct Debit PH: "set-and-forget" bill payments

The third service tackles a different problem: recurring payments.

Direct Debit PH allows customers to authorize a biller to automatically collect money from their bank or e-money account on agreed dates.

Think of it as a Philippine interoperable version of automatic bill payment — but one that can work even when the customer and biller use different participating financial institutions.

It can cover:

  • Electricity and other utilities

  • Insurance premiums

  • Loan payments

  • Subscriptions

  • Other scheduled bills

Customers give the biller a formal digital or signed mandate. Once authorised, the payment is automatically processed according to the agreed schedule.

Who is it for?

Consumers: fewer missed due dates and less manual bill payment.

Businesses: more predictable collections, less manual reconciliation and potentially lower cash-handling and administrative costs.

Banks and e-wallets: another interoperable digital-payment service that can increase account activity and customer engagement.

The system also provides an alternative to traditional arrangements such as post-dated checks.

Fees: BSP has not set a universal Direct Debit PH consumer fee. Charges depend on arrangements between participating financial institutions and billers.

The service was successfully piloted by BDO, BPI, RCBC and China Bank before the nationwide rollout.

There's another change: QR payments get clearer

The BSP and PPMI also used the launch to remind consumers about the country's QR-payment naming system.

QR Ph is now specifically for person-to-merchant (P2M) payments — when you scan a QR code to pay a restaurant, shop or other business. The merchant shoulders the transaction fee.

InstaPay QR, meanwhile, is for person-to-person (P2P) transfers. Fees can apply depending on the bank or e-wallet used.

The distinction is important because consumers increasingly encounter multiple QR codes and payment options in everyday transactions.

What does this mean for Filipinos?

The three launches are less about introducing three flashy new apps than about rewiring the plumbing underneath Philippine digital payments.

The BSP is essentially trying to make banks and e-wallets work more like parts of one interconnected network.

For consumers, that means easier movement of money between accounts and more automated bill payments.

For businesses, it means faster and larger payments without relying as heavily on checks, batch transfers or fragmented bank-to-bank arrangements.

And for the financial system, interoperability could reduce one of the biggest barriers to digital-payment adoption: having to figure out which bank, wallet or payment provider is compatible with which other provider.

The BSP has also been pushing financial institutions toward more reasonable digital-transfer pricing. Individual fees, however, remain dependent on the institution and service, so "digital" does not automatically mean "free."

INSERT: INSTAPAY

The three services were launched by BSP and PPMI on July 29, 2026, with the stated goal of making digital payments more accessible and interoperable for Filipinos and Philippine businesses.

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