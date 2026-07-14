Indian customers can split Emirates ticket payments over up to 36 months via 12 banks
Dubai: Indian travellers booking flights to Dubai and beyond on Emirates can now pay for their tickets in monthly instalments, Dubai's flagship airline announced on Monday.
The move allows customers to spread the cost of their airfare over periods ranging from three to 36 months instead of paying the full amount upfront. The option is available for bookings made on Emirates' website and covers flights across the airline's network of nearly 140 destinations.
The launch comes as India remains one of Emirates' largest and most important markets, with strong demand for travel to the UAE as well as onward connections to Europe, North America, Africa and other destinations through Dubai.
Customers can choose the EMI payment option using eligible credit cards issued by one of 12 participating banks. These include AXIS Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India and Yes Bank.
"We are delighted to offer flexible payment solutions to our valued customers in India and enabling worldwide travel for more customers to enjoy by providing convenient payment options," said Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates' Vice President for India and Nepal.
He added: "Flexible payment solutions will allow our customers in India to book the payment plan that suits their needs and choose from a host of participating bank partners."
Under the programme, travellers can split the cost of their Emirates booking into monthly repayments, with repayment periods ranging from three months to three years. The airline said the facility can be used when booking directly through its website.
However, the EMI facility is subject to each participating bank's terms and conditions, including eligibility criteria, interest rates, processing fees and repayment terms, the airline explained in a footnote. Customers will be responsible for any charges applied by their chosen bank.