GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Emirates introduces EMI payment plans for India travellers flying to UAE and beyond

Indian customers can split Emirates ticket payments over up to 36 months via 12 banks

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
India-UAE flyers can now spread Emirates ticket costs over 36 months, said the airline.
India-UAE flyers can now spread Emirates ticket costs over 36 months, said the airline.
Emirates

The move allows customers to spread the cost of their airfare over periods ranging from three to 36 months instead of paying the full amount upfront. The option is available for bookings made on Emirates' website and covers flights across the airline's network of nearly 140 destinations.

The launch comes as India remains one of Emirates' largest and most important markets, with strong demand for travel to the UAE as well as onward connections to Europe, North America, Africa and other destinations through Dubai.

Customers can choose the EMI payment option using eligible credit cards issued by one of 12 participating banks. These include AXIS Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India and Yes Bank.

"We are delighted to offer flexible payment solutions to our valued customers in India and enabling worldwide travel for more customers to enjoy by providing convenient payment options," said Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates' Vice President for India and Nepal.

He added: "Flexible payment solutions will allow our customers in India to book the payment plan that suits their needs and choose from a host of participating bank partners."

How does it work?

Under the programme, travellers can split the cost of their Emirates booking into monthly repayments, with repayment periods ranging from three months to three years. The airline said the facility can be used when booking directly through its website.

However, the EMI facility is subject to each participating bank's terms and conditions, including eligibility criteria, interest rates, processing fees and repayment terms, the airline explained in a footnote. Customers will be responsible for any charges applied by their chosen bank.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Planning a road trip to Oman? If your car is under a loan or mortgage, be prepared to provide NOC from your bank. If you want to avoid the extra paperwork, a simple option is renting a vehicle with Oman insurance coverage.

How to avoid border delays when driving to Oman

5m read
Your step-by-step guide to Air Suvidha 2.0 for India

Your step-by-step guide to Air Suvidha 2.0 for India

3m read
Prabhpreet Singh Gill says that the approval of EMI licence in Hungary is a transformative milestone for Pay10

Hungary opens door to new digital payments player

2m read
The final phase will enable commuters to pay directly using bank cards and digital wallets across Dubai’s public transport network

Major changes coming to Dubai's Nol card

3m read