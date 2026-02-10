GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Emirates Skywards members can convert their miles into cashback – Here’s how

50% launch discount offered as members redeem Miles at 500 UAE partner brands

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Emirates Skywards members in the UAE can now convert their Miles into cashback using the Skywards Everyday app.
Emirates Skywards members in the UAE can now convert their Miles into cashback using the Skywards Everyday app.

Dubai: Emirates Skywards members in the UAE can now turn their Miles into cashback when shopping, dining, or paying for services at hundreds of outlets.

The airline’s loyalty programme has added the feature to its Skywards Everyday app, giving travellers more flexibility in how they use the rewards.

To mark the launch, members will receive 50 per cent off the Miles required for cashback conversions until February 28, 2026.

Turn Emirates Miles into cashback

With the update, members can pay as usual at participating stores and then choose in the app whether they want to earn more Miles or convert existing Miles into money back on their card.

The option is available across 500 partner brands covering dining, shopping, groceries, pharmacies, beauty, fitness and other everyday spending.

Where you can use Skywards Everyday

The partner list includes familiar high-street names such as Costa Coffee, Salt, Al Jaber Optical, Swarovski, NARS, Cole Haan, Tory Burch, Borders, Barry’s, BinSina Pharmacy and Lacoste, among many others.

Members earn: one Mile for every Dh3 spent on retail, dining, leisure, luxury, beauty and services, and one Mile for every Dh5 spent on groceries and pharmacy purchases.

Those paying with an Emirates Skywards co-branded credit card can earn even more. The option is open to visitors to the UAE as well; they can use the app to collect Miles while in the country.

Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, said, “Our members can earn and spend on-the-go across 500 of the UAE’s favourite brands and then get rewarded with Miles or cashback on their card. It’s another added value on everyday activities that our members appreciate.”

How to convert Miles into cashback

Getting started is straightforward:

  1. Download the Skywards Everyday app from iOS or Android.

  2. Log in with your Emirates Skywards details.

  3. Add up to five Visa or Mastercard debit or credit cards.

  4. When you shop, the app will ask if you want to earn Miles or convert them into cashback.

What is Emirates Skywards?

Emirates Skywards is the airline’s global frequent-flyer programme with more than 37 million members.

It has four membership levels:

  • Blue – Entry-level, earn and spend Miles

  • Silver – extra baggage allowance and priority services

  • Gold – lounge access and enhanced priority benefits

  • Platinum – the highest tier, offering the most generous perks, including premium lounge access and upgrades

Members can collect Miles not only on flights but also through hotel stays, car rentals, retail, finance and lifestyle partners.

Miles can then be redeemed for flight tickets, cabin upgrades, hotel bookings, shopping or special experiences.

Related Topics:
Emirates airline

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

EU unveils visa strategy to boost security, growth and global competitiveness

EU plans extended Schengen stays — are you eligible?

3m read
Left to Right: Dr Matthew Sukumaran, Chief Operating Officer of Heriot-Watt University Dubai; Maher Al Kaabi, Advisor to the Group Chairman and Independent Board Member, Al Serkal Group of Companies and Member of the UAE Circular Economy Council; Dr. Loubna Zaitouni, Senior Legal Affairs Specialist, Special Projects Department - Minister Office; Dr Nika Salvetti (Visiting Professor and Lead Coordinator of the Packaging for Sustainability Programme and Scientific Platform on Sustainable Packaging; and Anna Schebsdat, Head of Executive Education at Heriot-Watt University Dubai.

Heriot-Watt Dubai hosts Sustainability Symposium

2m read
US President Donald Trump. The "Board of Peace" was originally conceived to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza. Its charter does not appear to limit its role to the Palestinian territory. It states that the chairman (Trump) can be replaced only in case of "voluntary resignation or as a result of incapacity".

What is Trump's "Board of Peace"?

3m read
The Danish navy's inspection ship HDMS Vaedderen sails off Nuuk, Greenland, on January 18, 2026.

What is the EU’s ‘bazooka’ it could use against US?

2m read