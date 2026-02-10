50% launch discount offered as members redeem Miles at 500 UAE partner brands
Dubai: Emirates Skywards members in the UAE can now turn their Miles into cashback when shopping, dining, or paying for services at hundreds of outlets.
The airline’s loyalty programme has added the feature to its Skywards Everyday app, giving travellers more flexibility in how they use the rewards.
To mark the launch, members will receive 50 per cent off the Miles required for cashback conversions until February 28, 2026.
With the update, members can pay as usual at participating stores and then choose in the app whether they want to earn more Miles or convert existing Miles into money back on their card.
The option is available across 500 partner brands covering dining, shopping, groceries, pharmacies, beauty, fitness and other everyday spending.
The partner list includes familiar high-street names such as Costa Coffee, Salt, Al Jaber Optical, Swarovski, NARS, Cole Haan, Tory Burch, Borders, Barry’s, BinSina Pharmacy and Lacoste, among many others.
Members earn: one Mile for every Dh3 spent on retail, dining, leisure, luxury, beauty and services, and one Mile for every Dh5 spent on groceries and pharmacy purchases.
Those paying with an Emirates Skywards co-branded credit card can earn even more. The option is open to visitors to the UAE as well; they can use the app to collect Miles while in the country.
Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, said, “Our members can earn and spend on-the-go across 500 of the UAE’s favourite brands and then get rewarded with Miles or cashback on their card. It’s another added value on everyday activities that our members appreciate.”
Getting started is straightforward:
Download the Skywards Everyday app from iOS or Android.
Log in with your Emirates Skywards details.
Add up to five Visa or Mastercard debit or credit cards.
When you shop, the app will ask if you want to earn Miles or convert them into cashback.
What is Emirates Skywards?
Emirates Skywards is the airline’s global frequent-flyer programme with more than 37 million members.
It has four membership levels:
Blue – Entry-level, earn and spend Miles
Silver – extra baggage allowance and priority services
Gold – lounge access and enhanced priority benefits
Platinum – the highest tier, offering the most generous perks, including premium lounge access and upgrades
Members can collect Miles not only on flights but also through hotel stays, car rentals, retail, finance and lifestyle partners.
Miles can then be redeemed for flight tickets, cabin upgrades, hotel bookings, shopping or special experiences.
