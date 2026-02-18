GOLD/FOREX
How to win 100,000 Miles: Emirates Skywards launches Ramadan draw

Members earn 25% bonus Miles and enter draw by spending during Ramadan

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
Emirates Skywards is offering its members the chance to enter a prize draw and be one of 20 lucky winners of 100,000 Skywards Miles.
Dubai: Emirates Skywards is marking Ramadan with a major rewards campaign, giving members the chance to win a share of 2 million Skywards Miles.

In a statement issued on February 18, a day after Ramadan was announced in the UAE, the loyalty programme said it is offering members the chance to enter a prize draw and be one of 20 winners of 100,000 Skywards Miles each.

“In the spirit of giving this month, Emirates Skywards is offering its members the chance to enter a prize draw and be one of 20 lucky winners of 100,000 Skywards Miles,” the statement read.

Every member who spends with Skywards Everyday or Skywards Miles Mall during Ramadan will automatically be entered into the draw. At the same time, they will earn 25 per cent bonus Miles on all spends.

How to participate

Members can spend at more than 500 brands using the Skywards Everyday app and earn 25 per cent bonus Miles during Ramadan.

For every spend made with a saved payment card in the app, members will automatically enter a draw to win 100,000 Miles each. Ten winners will be selected.

Members earn one Mile for every Dh3 spent on high street shopping, leisure, entertainment, luxury, beauty, wellness, services and dining, and one Mile for every Dh5 spent on groceries and pharmacy purchases.

New users can earn four times the Miles on their first transaction when paying with a saved Visa card during Ramadan, the statement explained.

Earn more Miles when using an Emirates Skywards Credit Card and those living outside the UAE can also download the Skywards Everyday app and earn Miles when visiting the country.

Shop online, boost Miles

Members shopping online through Skywards Miles Mall UAE can also earn 25 per cent bonus Miles on all spends at participating brands.

For every Dh100 spent on Skywards Miles Mall UAE, members will automatically enter a draw for a chance to win 100,000 Miles each. Ten winners will be selected.

New members of Skywards Miles Mall can earn an additional 2,000 bonus Miles on their first transaction of at least Dh184 when paying with a Visa card.

Members can earn even more Miles when paying with any Emirates Skywards Credit Card.

