Every member who spends with Skywards Everyday or Skywards Miles Mall during Ramadan will automatically be entered into the draw. At the same time, they will earn 25 per cent bonus Miles on all spends.

In a statement issued on February 18, a day after Ramadan was announced in the UAE, the loyalty programme said it is offering members the chance to enter a prize draw and be one of 20 winners of 100,000 Skywards Miles each.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.