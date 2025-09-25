Special silver aircraft livery to fly globally as loyalty programme marks quarter century
Dubai: Emirates Skywards is giving away 25 million miles to its 37 million members worldwide as part of a 25-day anniversary celebration that started today, marking the loyalty programme’s 25th year with one of the aviation industry’s largest prize campaigns.
The celebration’s centrepiece is a 25 million miles raffle, where members can win between 100,000 and 250,000 miles, with one grand prize winner receiving one million miles.
Members can enter by earning Skywards miles with Emirates, flydubai, or participating partners during the promotional period, which runs until October 20.
“25 years! We are thrilled to celebrate such a monumental milestone,” said Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates Skywards. “What better way to celebrate than to give back to our community with 25 days of nonstop surprises and offers?”
To mark the silver jubilee, Emirates will also unveil a commemorative aircraft livery featuring a striking silver design, with the special aircraft set to fly across global destinations starting next month.
Additional benefits include 50 per cent bonus miles for Emirates and flydubai bookings, and 25 per cent bonus miles for partner airline bookings, shopping, and dining activities. Early October will see special activities at Dubai International Airport, including interactive quizzes, complimentary lounge access, and free ice cream from branded Skywards trucks.
The programme has experienced remarkable growth since launching in 2000 with 76,000 members. Today, it boasts over 37 million members from more than 190 countries, adding approximately 78,000 new enrollments weekly.
"Our success stems from always placing members first. Over the years, we listened, adapted, and innovated," Ben Khedher explained. "We continuously introduced new, personalised offerings to create valuable and memorable rewards to our members worldwide."
Emirates Skywards now partners with over 100 companies, offering access to more than 1,400 flight destinations, 30,000 hotel properties, and 7,200 retail brands. The programme processes over 120,000 daily transactions earning Skywards miles, with members redeeming nearly 400 billion miles since inception.
Recently crowned 'Best Global Airline Loyalty Program' at the International Loyalty Awards 2025, the programme offers four membership tiers with exclusive privileges. Members can earn miles through various partners and redeem them for flights, upgrades, hotel stays, and exclusive experiences including major sporting events.
