Now Emirates Skywards members can redeem miles for Premium Economy seats

Now, Skywards members can use their miles for full Premium Economy tickets, starting at just 15,000 Miles for a one-way flight. If you’re already booked in Economy, you can also upgrade to Premium Economy from as low as 7,000 Miles (again, one-way). And, for the first time, this reward option extends to all flights with Emirates Premium Economy, making it easier than ever to enjoy the comfort and extra space of this cabin.