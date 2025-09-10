Now Emirates Skywards members can redeem miles for Premium Economy seats

Now use miles for full Premium Economy tickets, starting at 15,000 miles for 1-way flight
Dubai: If you’re a member of Emirates Skywards, Emirates’ loyalty program has just made it easier for members to enjoy the luxury of Premium Economy with the option to redeem Skywards Miles for both flight tickets and upgrades.
This new feature is likely to be a game-changer for the over 35 million Skywards members worldwide, allowing them to experience Emirates’ sought-after Premium Economy cabin on select routes like London, New York, Sydney, and more. Whether you're planning a special getaway or just want to elevate your next long-haul flight, this new redemption option opens up a world of possibilities.
Now, Skywards members can use their miles for full Premium Economy tickets, starting at just 15,000 Miles for a one-way flight. If you’re already booked in Economy, you can also upgrade to Premium Economy from as low as 7,000 Miles (again, one-way). And, for the first time, this reward option extends to all flights with Emirates Premium Economy, making it easier than ever to enjoy the comfort and extra space of this cabin.
Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Senior VP of Emirates Skywards, shared his excitement, saying: “We’ve been working hard on this for a while, and the demand from our members for using Miles to fly in Premium Economy has been overwhelming. We can’t wait for more of our members to experience this fantastic product.”
The new option will initially be available exclusively to Skywards members, but Emirates has hinted that similar rewards could be available for flights with partner airlines in the future.
If you’re wondering how to get in on this, it’s simple. For a one-way ticket in Premium Economy, you’ll need to redeem 15,000 Skywards Miles. If you’re hoping for an upgrade from Economy to Premium Economy, it’s available from 7,020 Miles – subject to availability when you check in or book in advance.
This announcement builds on the already-popular Skywards redemption program, which saw nearly 500,000 flight tickets redeemed using Skywards Miles this past summer. Popular destinations like New York, London, and Paris were top choices, showing just how much demand there is for flexible, rewarding travel.
Emirates’ Premium Economy is already a favourite among passengers looking for a bit more comfort and luxury without the hefty price tag of Business Class. The cabin has won praise for its spacious and comfy seats, premium meals, and impressive inflight entertainment. With a seat pitch of up to 40 inches, calf rests, footrests, and a wide selection of food and drinks, Premium Economy offers a truly elevated flying experience.
It’s also worth mentioning that Emirates is the only airline in the region to offer Premium Economy, which is now available on over 66 destinations worldwide. So, whether you're heading to a big city or somewhere a bit more off the beaten path, there's a good chance you can enjoy the Premium Economy experience.
Emirates’ huge investment in its fleet will see more aircraft outfitted with Premium Economy in the coming months. With an ongoing US$5 billion retrofit program, Emirates has already updated 67 planes and added Premium Economy to 9 new Airbus A350s. By the end of 2026, the airline expects to have over 4 million Premium Economy seats available each year.
You can now book Premium Economy tickets and upgrades on the Emirates website, through their app, or even via travel agents. So, if you’ve been dreaming of flying in comfort but didn’t think it was in your budget, now might be the perfect time to use those Skywards Miles and treat yourself to a more relaxed, enjoyable flight.
