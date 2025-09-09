Emirates currently enrols seven new members every minute, with more than 35 million people now part of its Skywards program. The airline’s policy change is a notable shift, but parents can still purchase First Class tickets for their children using cash or credit cards.

While Skysurfers can still earn miles on all Emirates and flydubai flights, the new rule restricts a key redemption option for their families. Parents and guardians, who manage these accounts, will no longer be able to redeem a child’s miles for First Class upgrades or reward tickets.

Dubai: Emirates has announced a new policy for its Skywards loyalty programme, affecting its youngest members. Passengers aged eight and under are no longer eligible to use their Skywards Miles for First Class Classic Rewards or Upgrade Rewards.

Emirates, which carried 53.7 million passengers in 2024-25, remains one of the world’s largest international passenger carriers. The new policy, however, will exclusively affect families who use miles to secure a spot for their children in the airline’s most luxurious cabins.

Any miles they earn will no longer expire until after they turn 18. Once a member reaches their 18th birthday, any miles in their account will expire on the last day of the month in which they turn 21.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.