GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 40°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Emirates Skywards changes rules for children's First Class upgrades

New policy affects children under 9 years old using miles for First Class rewards

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Any miles children between the ages of 2 and 7 earn will no longer expire until after they turn 18.
Any miles children between the ages of 2 and 7 earn will no longer expire until after they turn 18.
Emirates

Dubai: Emirates has announced a new policy for its Skywards loyalty programme, affecting its youngest members. Passengers aged eight and under are no longer eligible to use their Skywards Miles for First Class Classic Rewards or Upgrade Rewards.

The change directly impacts the airline’s Skywards Skysurfers programme, which caters to members between the ages of two and 17.

While Skysurfers can still earn miles on all Emirates and flydubai flights, the new rule restricts a key redemption option for their families. Parents and guardians, who manage these accounts, will no longer be able to redeem a child’s miles for First Class upgrades or reward tickets.

Emirates currently enrols seven new members every minute, with more than 35 million people now part of its Skywards program. The airline’s policy change is a notable shift, but parents can still purchase First Class tickets for their children using cash or credit cards.

A key benefit for Skysurfers remains

Any miles they earn will no longer expire until after they turn 18. Once a member reaches their 18th birthday, any miles in their account will expire on the last day of the month in which they turn 21.

After their 18th birthday, any new miles earned will follow the standard expiration policy.

Emirates, which carried 53.7 million passengers in 2024-25, remains one of the world’s largest international passenger carriers. The new policy, however, will exclusively affect families who use miles to secure a spot for their children in the airline’s most luxurious cabins.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE TravelEmirates airlineDubai travel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

(from left) Jamal Al Shehhi, Member Supreme Committee, Ibrahim Al Hashmi, Chairman of the Supreme Committee MBRL and fellow committee member Ali Al Tamimi announcing the details of the second edition of the Dubai International Library and Publishing Summit 2025.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host Publishing Summit

2m read
UAE leaders extend condolences to Kuwait Emir

UAE leaders extend condolences to Kuwait Emir

1m read
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah

Sharjah eases visitation rules for divorced fathers

1m read
Ultimately, it comes back to their parents

When playful teasing leaves emotional scars

3m read