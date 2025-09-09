New policy affects children under 9 years old using miles for First Class rewards
Dubai: Emirates has announced a new policy for its Skywards loyalty programme, affecting its youngest members. Passengers aged eight and under are no longer eligible to use their Skywards Miles for First Class Classic Rewards or Upgrade Rewards.
The change directly impacts the airline’s Skywards Skysurfers programme, which caters to members between the ages of two and 17.
While Skysurfers can still earn miles on all Emirates and flydubai flights, the new rule restricts a key redemption option for their families. Parents and guardians, who manage these accounts, will no longer be able to redeem a child’s miles for First Class upgrades or reward tickets.
Emirates currently enrols seven new members every minute, with more than 35 million people now part of its Skywards program. The airline’s policy change is a notable shift, but parents can still purchase First Class tickets for their children using cash or credit cards.
Any miles they earn will no longer expire until after they turn 18. Once a member reaches their 18th birthday, any miles in their account will expire on the last day of the month in which they turn 21.
After their 18th birthday, any new miles earned will follow the standard expiration policy.
Emirates, which carried 53.7 million passengers in 2024-25, remains one of the world’s largest international passenger carriers. The new policy, however, will exclusively affect families who use miles to secure a spot for their children in the airline’s most luxurious cabins.
