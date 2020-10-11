Dubai: Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has reached the 20-year mark with 27 million members worldwide.
To mark the occasion, Skywards is offering its members double tier miles on any flight booked by December 10, for travel until March 31, 2021 while founding members can earn double Tier Miles and double Skywards Miles on any flight booked by December 10, for travel until August 31.
The members come from more than 180 countries, including 3.5 million members in UK, 2.7 million in the United States, 2 million in Australia, 1.9 million in India, and 1.9 million in UAE.
The loyalty programme currently has nearly 200 partners, including 16 airlines and more than 100 hotels.