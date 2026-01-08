Adani takes flight: India to build passenger jets with Embraer deal

New Delhi's strategy includes greater production capacity within India
New Delhi: India is stepping up its push for domestic passenger aircraft development and aviation industry expansion even as its aviation sector experiences booming growth and escalating demand.
The government’s strategy now includes both greater production capacity within India and massive aircraft induction plans to meet rising passenger traffic, local media reported.
In a landmark move, India’s Adani Group partnered with Brazil’s Embraer to manufacture regional jets domestically for the first time, marking a shift toward building commercial fixed-wing aircraft on Indian soil.
The collaboration aims to produce Embraer regional jets, which are designed for short-to-medium haul routes and could strengthen connectivity across India’s vast domestic network, as per The Times of India.
The Indian government is also fostering indigenous aerospace manufacturing beyond assembly lines.
Singularity AMC’s recent investment in Lohia Aerospace Systems signals a broader push into high-value aerostructures production—critical components that feed into aircraft building and global supply chains, the Economic Times reported.
To support expansion and meet surging travel demand, authorities announced that Indian carriers plan to induct about 100 aircraft annually for the next 15 years, an ambitious fleet build-out targeting both domestic and international growth.
Meanwhile, the domestic aviation market remains competitive and rapidly growing.
Regional carrier FLY91 is expanding its fleet, propelled by the recent approval of three new domestic airlines—an indicator of the sector’s increased competition and connectivity.
Industry analysts say this combination of manufacturing incentives and fleet expansion aims to reduce reliance on foreign aircraft imports, strengthen India’s aerospace ecosystem, and harness the country’s position as one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.
