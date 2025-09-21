Construction of the airport began in 2019 and continued through the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally scheduled to open in September 2024, the project faced delays but is now back on track. Once fully developed by 2050, with six runways, NIA will be India’s largest airport, capable of handling 70 million passengers annually.

“Phase 1 construction is progressing steadily, and the airport remains on schedule for commissioning this year. The validation flight was successfully completed in December 2024, confirming the readiness of our navigational aids, approach procedures, and ATC systems,” NIA Chief Executive Officer Christoph Schnellmann told PTI.

The first phase, now nearing completion, includes a single runway and a passenger terminal with the capacity to serve 12 million passengers per year. Technical installations, finishing touches, and an Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) programme are currently underway to ensure smooth functioning.

The project is being developed under a public-private partnership model, with Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) — a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International — as the concessionaire. Located next to the Yamuna Expressway and 75 km from Delhi, the airport is expected to transform connectivity across NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh.

Beyond passenger traffic, NIA is also designed to be a cargo and MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) hub. A multi-modal cargo terminal, developed with Air India SATS, is close to completion. The airport has also received strong interest in its MRO facility bids, part of its long-term vision to become “a comprehensive aviation hub.”

