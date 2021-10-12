Dubai: Travel tech startup utu has partnered with Emirates airline’s loyalty programme to offer rewards on tax-free shopping. Its ‘Tax Free’ app offers travelers the opportunity to up-size the value of their tax refund by 25 per cent - and earn 4,167 Skywards Miles - for every $100 on any VAT or GST refund in 50 countries.
Shoppers need to download the app, register for the virtual utu Tax Free Card and use the card number on any tax-free form to earn Skywards Miles. To mark the launch, Emirates Skywards and utu are offering 5,001 Skywards Miles for every $100 of VAT refund starting from October 11, 2021 to March 31, 2022. There is no minimum spend requirement or maximum Miles earning limit.
“We are thrilled to have Emirates Skywards on board as our launch partner,” said Asad Jumabhoy, co-founder and CEO of utu. “Collaborating with the Emirates Skywards team has been a seamless process focussed on giving the best to our customers,” he added.
How to avail the offer?
- Download the utu app;
- Register for a free utu Tax Free Card;
- Select Frequent Flyer Miles and Emirates Skywards as the preferred refund method;
- Shop at any store across 50 countries and on any VAT refund form, input the 16-digit utu Tax Free Card number in the credit card refund field. Follow customs formalities as instructed by the VAT refund operator;
- Once the refund is processed by the VAT refund operator, utu will inform the member about the number of Skywards Miles to be credited; and
- Skywards Miles will be credited within 10 working days of the VAT refund having been processed
More benefits
“For members, it means the ability to earn even more Miles on their everyday retail spend, which in turn can be used to redeem fantastic rewards including flight discounts, upgrades, hotel stays, hospitality tickets at world-renowned sporting events, and much more,” said Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice-President at Emirates Skywards. Customers flying to and through Dubai can earn even more Skywards Miles while shopping at destinations such as The Dubai Mall – home to more than 1,300 retail stores. Across Europe, members can visit iconic shopping destinations such as The Bicester Village Shopping Collection and earn Skywards Miles with utu on tax-free shopping.