Emirates Skywards strikes rewards partnership with UK carrier Jet2.com

Members can redeem miles on flights to more than 75 leisure and city destinations
Dubai: Emirates Skywards has partnered with Jet2.com, allowing members to redeem loyalty miles for flights across the UK airline’s network of more than 75 leisure, city, and ski destinations.
The agreement expands Emirates Skywards’ footprint in the UK, its largest membership market, and adds Jet2.com’s short-haul network to the programme’s list of airline redemption partners.
Under the partnership, members can use Skywards Miles to book Jet2.com flights starting from 8,000 miles, including taxes and charges, with redemption levels varying by fare. Emirates Skywards said members can also use miles for ancillary services such as meals, extra baggage, and preferred seat selection on Jet2.com services.
Jet2.com operates from 14 airport bases, including London Gatwick from March 2026, flying to destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean, North Africa, and the Canary Islands.
Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, divisional senior vice president of Emirates Skywards, said the partnership gives UK-based members more ways to use their miles on popular holiday routes and supports the programme’s push to broaden travel choices.
Doug Turner, general manager of third-party supply and distribution at Jet2.com, said the tie-up opens Jet2’s network to millions of Emirates Skywards members and is expected to attract new customers to the airline.
Emirates Skywards has more than 37 million members globally, with the UK its single largest market. Members can earn miles on Emirates and flydubai flights, with 20 partner airlines including United Airlines, Air Canada, TAP Air Portugal, Qantas, and others, as well as through hotels, retail, and lifestyle partners.
The loyalty programme offers four membership tiers and was named Best Global Airline Loyalty Program at the International Loyalty Awards 2025.
Jet2.com is the UK’s third-largest airline by passenger numbers and specialises in scheduled leisure flights. It operates from bases including Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London Stansted, and London Luton, with services from London Gatwick due to begin in March 2026.
