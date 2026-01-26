Dubai court reunites couple after 7-year separation in Year of the Family push

Court prioritised child welfare and reconciliation over conflict to restore stability
Dubai: Dubai’s Personal Status Court has resolved a prolonged family dispute lasting seven years through a reconciliation-based judgment, reaffirming the judiciary’s commitment to child protection and family stability.
The case, heard before the Family Division (Personal Status for Muslims). Following a comprehensive review of pleadings, legal memoranda and supporting documentation, the court examined the social and financial circumstances of both parties and heard detailed submissions during multiple hearings.
The court prioritised the best interests of the children, including a child of determination, and adopted a restorative judicial approach aimed at mitigating the psychological impact of extended parental separation.
Rather than issuing a purely adversarial ruling, the court exercised its discretionary authority to propose reconciliation, in line with national policies supporting family cohesion.
Lawyer Mohammed Al Awami Al Mansoori played a pivotal role through balanced defence submissions and close monitoring of proceedings, highlighting the family’s real-life challenges and helping pave the way for settlement.
The court offered reconciliation through an advisory and educational approach, prioritising dialogue over conflict.
The agreement reunited the couple and included clear obligations to protect the children’s psychological and emotional wellbeing, regulate living arrangements and ensure long-term family stability.
The ruling reaffirmed that the “Year of the Family” is a practical judicial approach translating leadership directives into tangible social outcomes.
