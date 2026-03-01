Understanding the power of connection: Why strengthening family bonds can’t wait

We have been witnessing a gradual erosion of family bonding is one of the most under-recognised societal risks of our time. The warning signs have been around for years. Rising stress and anxiety among children, increasing loneliness among adults, declining intergenerational communication, and families spending less meaningful time together are no longer isolated occurrences. Instead, they form a clear and troubling trend: family breakdown is often treated as a private concern rather than a collective responsibility, despite its far-reaching consequences for education, wellbeing, and social stability.