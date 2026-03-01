Understanding the power of connection: Why strengthening family bonds can’t wait

How emotional connection at home shapes resilience and long-term growth
For decades, the warning signs of climate change were visible but convenient to overlook. Rising temperatures, erratic weather patterns, shrinking biodiversity were discussed, deliberated, and deferred. Only when the consequences became impossible to ignore did environmental, social, and governance principles (ESG) move from the margins to the mainstream and now to be recognised as essential to long-term sustainability and resilience.
A similar pattern is now unfolding much closer: to our own homes.
Over many years spent working with children, families, and educators across cultures and continents, I have learned that long before outcomes appear in examination results or economic indicators, they are formed in the relationships children experience at home.
We have been witnessing a gradual erosion of family bonding is one of the most under-recognised societal risks of our time. The warning signs have been around for years. Rising stress and anxiety among children, increasing loneliness among adults, declining intergenerational communication, and families spending less meaningful time together are no longer isolated occurrences. Instead, they form a clear and troubling trend: family breakdown is often treated as a private concern rather than a collective responsibility, despite its far-reaching consequences for education, wellbeing, and social stability.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified anxiety and depression as leading causes of illness among adolescents worldwide. According to UNICEF, more than one in seven children and adolescents worldwide are living with a mental health condition, and evidence shows that supportive family relationships play a critical protective role. At the same time, studies consistently show that children who experience strong emotional bonds at home demonstrate better academic outcomes, stronger social skills, and greater long-term resilience.
These outcomes are cultivated through sustained time together, consistent presence, meaningful conversation, shared routines, and a sense of emotional safety that allows children to develop confidence and self-regulation. When these foundations begin to erode, the consequences extend far beyond the home. Children find it harder to manage emotions, young adults experience rising levels of disengagement and burnout, workplaces face declining resilience and productivity, and communities gradually lose the cohesion and empathy that hold them together.
Seen in this context, family bonding emerges as a form of essential human infrastructure: one that quietly fortifies emotional wellbeing, social stability, and long-term societal performance. Strong families shape values, build emotional intelligence, and instil resilience from an early age. When families remain stable and connected, societies are better positioned to adapt, innovate, and remain cohesive, whereas when these bonds weaken, the cost is ultimately absorbed by individuals, schools, healthcare systems, employers, and governments.
The modern world has unintentionally accelerated this erosion. Digital devices have reshaped how families interact, often replacing shared experiences with parallel screen time. Parents and children may occupy the same physical space while living in entirely separate emotional worlds. Economic pressures and demanding work schedules reduce opportunities for connection. Even education systems, despite best intentions, often prioritise performance metrics over emotional development and family engagement.
The pandemic briefly altered this trajectory. Families spent more time together, shared meals re-emerged, and parents gained deeper insight into their children’s cognitive and emotional worlds. Many educators observed stronger parent-child relationships and greater emotional awareness among students. Yet as normal routines resumed, these gains proved fragile. Without intentional action, old patterns quickly returned.
This is why family bonding must be addressed proactively rather than nostalgically. Emotional disconnection becomes harder and more expensive to repair the longer it is ignored.
Addressing this challenge requires a coordinated societal response. Schools must continue to recognise that education extends beyond academic attainment. Emotional literacy, wellbeing, and family engagement must be embedded into the learning experience rather than treated as supplementary. When schools partner with parents as collaborators rather than spectators, children benefit immeasurably.
Employers also carry a responsibility to reinforce family bonds through flexible work arrangements, realistic expectations around availability, and leadership cultures that recognise family time as a necessity rather than a perk. Research consistently shows that employees with strong family support systems demonstrate higher levels of engagement, loyalty, and resilience in the face of change.
Communities and policymakers, too, play a vital part in creating environments that support connection. Safe public spaces, family-oriented initiatives, and policies that recognise the long-term value of caregiving all contribute to social stability. When families are supported, societies become stronger from the inside out.
Ignoring the erosion of family bonding carries long-term consequences. Rising mental health costs, increased social fragmentation, declining trust, and weakened civic responsibility are not abstract risks. They are already emerging realities in many parts of the world.
We have learned, perhaps too late, that once the damage is done, solutions cannot be easily retrofitted. Strengthening families today is far easier than repairing broken social and emotional foundations tomorrow.
Family bonding deserves the same urgency, leadership attention, and long-term thinking that ESG now commands. It is not separate from progress. It is central to it. If we truly care about the future of our children, our economies, and our societies, strengthening the family unit must become a priority, not an afterthought.
Here is what history will ask of us: When the signs were clear, did we have the foresight to act in time?
Sunny Varkey is Chairman & Founder, GEMS Education