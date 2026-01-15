Beyond marks: Helping students thrive in board exams

A clarion call to focus on preparation and self-belief — not just results
Every year, as the CBSE Board examinations for Grades 10 and 12 approach, tension builds in familiar ways. Classrooms grow quieter, homes more tense. Some young people seem confident, even relaxed, but many others are anxious and uncertain. They fear failing, disappointing their families, or not meeting expectations, sometimes without fully understanding them.
There is no denying it — achievements matter. They reflect the effort, preparation, and dedication learners put in, and they play a role in shaping future opportunities, including college admissions. Yet, marks should never define a pupil’s worth or overwhelm their poise.
Too often, we hear of learners becoming overwhelmed by stress, before, during, or after assessments. These stories remind us that academic pressure, if unchecked, can affect far more than grades. No examination, no outcome, is worth such a cost.
Which is why this period calls not for panic, but for perspective.
The good news is that there is still time. How we use it now can make a real difference. Make every day count, but do it wisely. Pace yourself, take breaks, and rest when needed. Balanced, consistent effort now will pay off far more than frantic last-minute work ever could.
Families naturally hope for the best from their young people, and teachers foster effort and excellence. The boards are never easy, no matter how prepared learners may be. But when the tension is framed as guidance rather than criticism, it becomes a source of mentorship. Pupils need to know they are supported, that their efforts are recognised, and that asking for help or pausing to reflect strengthens their inner strength.
Looking back at classrooms over the years, I have seen the same nerves, but today there is also greater resilience and assurance. Learners who perform well do not necessarily study longer — they study smarter. They plan, revise strategically, focus on understanding concepts rather than memorising blindly, practice past papers, identify weak areas early, and ask for help when needed. Most importantly, they do not leave everything to the last minute.
Good learners also protect their routines. They sleep properly, eat well, and take short breaks. A tired mind cannot perform at its best, no matter how many hours are spent with a book open.
For young people, here’s how to study effectively:
Make a realistic study plan and stick to it.
Break subjects into manageable sections, focusing on one topic at a time.
Revise regularly instead of cramming.
Practice writing answers under time limits.
Ask questions early; doubt is not weakness.
Review mistakes and learn from them.
Balance effort with rest.
Focus on understanding, not just memorising.
Stay consistent rather than intense.
Keep a positive mindset and avoid unhealthy comparisons.
Families should remember that today’s learners — Generation Z — study differently. We cannot expect children to learn exactly as we once did. Some focus best in silence, others with music or background noise. Some take frequent short breaks to stay alert. Generation Z has grown up in a fast-paced, technology-rich world, and their expectations for learning, engagement, and feedback are different from ours. The key is to observe and understand your child’s learning style and help them find the rhythm that works. Flexibility encourages engagement, self-assurance, and effective preparation.
There is a perceptible shift in the mindset of teachers today, moving away from simply telling learners what to do, toward guiding, mentoring, and understanding the mental makeup of teens. Educators now pay more attention to individual needs, offering advice and reassurance instead of rigid instruction. This shift is vital and bodes well for the future of education.
For families, this is a time to be anchors, not amplifiers of anxiety. Encourage without comparing. Support without pressuring. Listen more than you speak, and let your child know your belief in them does not depend on a percentage. It’s also common for families and their children to clash over study routines or expectations during this period. Small disagreements can quickly escalate if emotions run high. The key is to stay calm, communicate openly, and focus on understanding each other. Families can set expectations gently, while learners can explain their approach and needs. Mutual respect and patience go a long way in reducing tension and keeping preparation on track.
For schools, particularly in the UAE, this is a chance to celebrate progress. UAE schools are exceptionally well-structured, with strong academic support, professional guidance, mentoring, and counselling services. From well-planned curricula to learner-focused approaches and holistic development programs, the environment is designed not just for results, but for nurturing resilient, confident young people. Pupils here are fortunate to have such a foundation, and it is up to all of us — teachers, families, and schools — to make the most of it.
Boards will end. Results will come. Some learners will celebrate, others will reflect. Life moves forward — with multiple paths, second chances, and opportunities that no marksheet can fully predict.
As a senior educator, I have seen the incredible potential in our pupils — not just in academics, but in their courage, creativity, and resilience. If we guide them with calm, perspective, and reassurance, this period can become less about fear and more about growth. True achievement is not only in the marks students earn, but in the inner strength, habits, and mindset they carry forward into life.
We are all learning — teachers, families, and learners alike — but we must continue to strive to do more and do better for our pupils. Every step we take to mentor, reassure, and inspire them shapes not just their achievements, but their self-assurance, resilience, and love for learning.
This year, let’s make it different. Let’s answer the clarion call: guide, reassure, and inspire our young people—so that when the boards are over, they walk away not just with results, but with belief in themselves and their future.
Practical takeaway: Organise your time, review steadily, and let each small effort count. Take things one step at a time, and trust yourself — you are capable of more than you think. Marks matter, but so does perspective. Your resilience, curiosity, and sense of humour are what really carry you forward — so don’t forget to smile between revisions!
Good wishes to all!
Michael Guzder is Senior Vice-President of Education at GEMS and a former Principal
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox