Beyond marks: Helping students thrive in board exams

For families, this is a time to be anchors, not amplifiers of anxiety. Encourage without comparing. Support without pressuring. Listen more than you speak, and let your child know your belief in them does not depend on a percentage. It’s also common for families and their children to clash over study routines or expectations during this period. Small disagreements can quickly escalate if emotions run high. The key is to stay calm, communicate openly, and focus on understanding each other. Families can set expectations gently, while learners can explain their approach and needs. Mutual respect and patience go a long way in reducing tension and keeping preparation on track.