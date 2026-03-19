Why you should spend Eid Al Fitr at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island isn’t just about witnessing art from afar; oftentimes, it draws you into a scene and makes you part of the frame. This Eid Al Fitr holiday – which kicked off today – is a perfect moment to experience the immersive moments that make up a trip. From workshops to virtual reality sessions, here’s what you have to look forward to at Louvre this weekend:

This isn’t something you’d like to hide away in your piggy bank – it’s a coin you are going to want to display. Inspired by the tradition of Eidiya, you’ll learn how to craft a coin using aluminium foil leaf work, taking inspiration from the museum’s coin collection, which includes examples from the reigns of Harun al‑Rashid and Tiberius III, and a circular coin from China.

Think escape game but minus the fear and all of the fun. Built for kids aged 6 to 12 (and their families), the interactive experience takes young explorers on an adventure through Louvre Abu Dhabi’s permanent galleries, where they can solve puzzles, unlock secrets, and connect with art like never before.

Walk though Imperial Rome, medieval Baghdad and Mughal India with The Quantum Dome Project, a 25-minute heady virtual reality journey using wireless, full-body motion tracking to allow up to 10 participants at the same time to move freely through vivid, walkable digital environments. Grounded in real artefacts and cultural contexts, each virtual environment invites visitors to engage with the past as a lived, multi-sensory experience.

What does art have to do with smell? Turns out quite a bit. This guided experience includes a specially produced Art in Scents book. Each page releases a unique fragrance inspired by a selected artwork from the museum’s collection. Using micro-encapsulation technology, the scents are embedded directly into the booklet pages, allowing visitors to engage with the artworks through the universal language of smell.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.