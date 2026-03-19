Why you should spend Eid Al Fitr at Louvre Abu Dhabi

From treasure hunts to VR art, here's what you'll discover
Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island isn’t just about witnessing art from afar; oftentimes, it draws you into a scene and makes you part of the frame. This Eid Al Fitr holiday – which kicked off today – is a perfect moment to experience the immersive moments that make up a trip. From workshops to virtual reality sessions, here’s what you have to look forward to at Louvre this weekend:
1. Make a coin
This isn’t something you’d like to hide away in your piggy bank – it’s a coin you are going to want to display. Inspired by the tradition of Eidiya, you’ll learn how to craft a coin using aluminium foil leaf work, taking inspiration from the museum’s coin collection, which includes examples from the reigns of Harun al‑Rashid and Tiberius III, and a circular coin from China.
Free, but booking is required. March 20 and 22, 11am and 3pm.
2. Make a greeting card
Inspired by Paul Klee’s Oriental Bliss, this workshop will help you make greeting cards or envelops that convey a sincere and heartfelt greeting this Eid or Mother’s Day.
Free, but booking is required. March 21, 11am and 3pm.
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1. A proper tour…
With a human guide. For a one-on-one tour through the museum, join one of the museum educators for a 45‑minute guided tour in English this weekend. Perfect for a solo traveler with questions galore.
Dh50. March 20-22, noon-4pm.
2. Express guided tour for groups
Calling all families, this is one 45-minute excursion you won’t want to miss. Enjoy a guided tour in English with a museum educator to explore the highlights from the museum collection, the international exhibition or architecture.
Dh600. March 20-22, 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 4.30pm
1. Art in scents experience
What does art have to do with smell? Turns out quite a bit. This guided experience includes a specially produced Art in Scents book. Each page releases a unique fragrance inspired by a selected artwork from the museum’s collection. Using micro-encapsulation technology, the scents are embedded directly into the booklet pages, allowing visitors to engage with the artworks through the universal language of smell.
Dh170 (per person); Dh1,125 (per group of up to 15). March 21, 3pm (individual); 12.30pm (group)
2. See The Red Turtle
Catch a viewing of The Red Turtle, an animated, dialogue-free story of a man stranded on a deserted island, whose encounter with a mysterious red turtle changes his life forever.
Free. March 20, 7pm. PG 13. Free, but booking is required.
3. VR Experience (Quantum Dome Project)
Walk though Imperial Rome, medieval Baghdad and Mughal India with The Quantum Dome Project, a 25-minute heady virtual reality journey using wireless, full-body motion tracking to allow up to 10 participants at the same time to move freely through vivid, walkable digital environments. Grounded in real artefacts and cultural contexts, each virtual environment invites visitors to engage with the past as a lived, multi-sensory experience.
Dh40. Available every day.
4. Family Treasure Hunt
Think escape game but minus the fear and all of the fun. Built for kids aged 6 to 12 (and their families), the interactive experience takes young explorers on an adventure through Louvre Abu Dhabi’s permanent galleries, where they can solve puzzles, unlock secrets, and connect with art like never before.
Included with museum ticket. Available every day.
Picasso: The Figure
Explore the work of Pablo Picasso, the most influential artist of the 20th century, from his treatment of figuration from early experiments with Cubism to classical portraits, surrealist works, later works. Bringing together over 130 artworks, the exhibition offers a retrospective and a chronological itinerary of Picasso’s work.
Included with museum ticket. Jan 21-May 31.