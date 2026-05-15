But somewhere between the giant dome, the rare Picasso works, conversations about Hollywood filming spots and Anna Ferris — the museum’s Brand and Marketing Manager — patiently assuring me that I did not, in fact, need to be an art expert to enjoy the museum, I realised I may have been approaching museums all wrong.

Anna's the dynamic force behind several of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s biggest campaigns.

“People think you need a PhD in art history to come here,” Ferris said as she walked me through the galleries right after opening hours. “You really don’t.”

And honestly? That sentence alone probably needs to be projected across half the city.

Because museums can feel intimidating. There’s this strange pressure to “understand” art properly, to stand in front of a masterpiece looking thoughtful instead of wondering where the coffee shop is.

But Louvre Abu Dhabi feels determined to dismantle that idea completely.

And this weekend, it’s making that invitation even louder.

From May 16 to 18, entry to the museum will be absolutely free as part of World Museum Day celebrations across Saadiyat Cultural District.