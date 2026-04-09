Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi launches ‘Museum Pass’ offering access to three world-class museums

All museums are conveniently located within walking distance of inside Saadiyat Island
Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi has launched the Museum Pass, a flexible and cost-effective ticket that lets visitors explore three of its museums - Louvre Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum - under one convenient pass.
Prices start at Dh120 for a two-museum pass, with a three-museum pass option available for Dh170, both valid for 30 days from first use. Kids under 18 visit free with every pass, making it an ideal choice for families planning a day or weekend in the district. The pass is available to purchase online and at kiosks within the museums.
The Museum Pass marks the first time the three institutions have been brought together under a unified offer, reflecting the growth of Saadiyat Cultural District as one of the world’s most significant cultural destinations.
Louvre Abu Dhabi, the first universal museum in the Arab world, brings together art and artefacts from across civilisations and centuries, tracing the connections between cultures from antiquity to the present. The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi takes visitors on a journey through 13.8 billion years, from the formation of the universe to the story of life on Earth, with a focus on the Arabian Peninsula. While Zayed National Museum tells the story of the land and its people, from the earliest human settlements on the Arabian Peninsula through to the founding of the UAE and the enduring legacy of its founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
All three museums are conveniently located within walking distance of one another on Saadiyat Island, making up a constellation of cultural institutions along one of Abu Dhabi’s beautiful and architecturally distinctive waterfronts.
For residents and visitors looking to explore more than one museum in a single visit or across several weeks, the pass offers both the flexibility and the value to make that easy.