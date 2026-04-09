Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi launches ‘Museum Pass’ offering access to three world-class museums

Louvre Abu Dhabi, the first universal museum in the Arab world, brings together art and artefacts from across civilisations and centuries, tracing the connections between cultures from antiquity to the present. The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi takes visitors on a journey through 13.8 billion years, from the formation of the universe to the story of life on Earth, with a focus on the Arabian Peninsula. While Zayed National Museum tells the story of the land and its people, from the earliest human settlements on the Arabian Peninsula through to the founding of the UAE and the enduring legacy of its founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.