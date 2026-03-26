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Abu Dhabi hotel guests get free Louvre and museum access

Free access to top museums adds value for families booking short stays

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Louvre Abu Dhabi
Louvre Abu Dhabi
WAM

Dubai: Visitors booking a stay in Abu Dhabi can now access some of the emirate’s top cultural attractions at no extra cost, with hotels rolling out a limited-period offer aimed at boosting post-Eid travel.

Guests staying at participating hotels will receive complimentary entry to three major institutions on Saadiyat Island, giving travellers a bundled experience that combines accommodation with culture.

The offer runs across 171 hotels in the city and is available until April 5, with a minimum stay of two nights required. Museum passes can be collected directly from hotel concierges, making the process straightforward for visitors.

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Three major attractions included

The offer covers access to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, all located within the Saadiyat Cultural District.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi remains a key draw for international visitors, while Zayed National Museum focuses on the story of the UAE and its people. The Natural History Museum adds a broader appeal, taking visitors through the history of the universe across billions of years.

Bringing all three together within a single stay gives visitors a structured way to explore the emirate’s cultural offering without additional ticket costs.

More value for families

The offer is likely to resonate with families planning short breaks, especially during the post-holiday period when travel demand typically softens.

Access to multiple attractions within a single booking reduces overall trip costs and simplifies planning, particularly for those travelling with children. The programme can also be combined with existing hotel promotions that allow one child under 12 to stay and access attractions at no extra charge when accompanied by a paying adult.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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