Free access to top museums adds value for families booking short stays
Dubai: Visitors booking a stay in Abu Dhabi can now access some of the emirate’s top cultural attractions at no extra cost, with hotels rolling out a limited-period offer aimed at boosting post-Eid travel.
Guests staying at participating hotels will receive complimentary entry to three major institutions on Saadiyat Island, giving travellers a bundled experience that combines accommodation with culture.
The offer runs across 171 hotels in the city and is available until April 5, with a minimum stay of two nights required. Museum passes can be collected directly from hotel concierges, making the process straightforward for visitors.
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The offer covers access to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, all located within the Saadiyat Cultural District.
The Louvre Abu Dhabi remains a key draw for international visitors, while Zayed National Museum focuses on the story of the UAE and its people. The Natural History Museum adds a broader appeal, taking visitors through the history of the universe across billions of years.
Bringing all three together within a single stay gives visitors a structured way to explore the emirate’s cultural offering without additional ticket costs.
The offer is likely to resonate with families planning short breaks, especially during the post-holiday period when travel demand typically softens.
Access to multiple attractions within a single booking reduces overall trip costs and simplifies planning, particularly for those travelling with children. The programme can also be combined with existing hotel promotions that allow one child under 12 to stay and access attractions at no extra charge when accompanied by a paying adult.