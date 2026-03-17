From free attractions to calm cultural spots, here is how to enjoy Eid for free
Dubai: Eid in the UAE often means big plans, busy malls and last minute bookings. But if you are looking to slow things down or simply keep spending in check, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the break without paying much at all.
From gardens in full bloom to cultural spaces and family friendly days out, here are some easy ideas to fill your Eid days for free.
The Dubai Miracle Garden is opening its gates to residents for free for a limited time in March. All you need is your Emirates ID to step into one of the largest natural flower gardens in the world. With colourful displays, themed structures and plenty of photo spots, it is an easy win for families or anyone who just wants a relaxed outdoor stroll.
Time: Daily, 9am to 9pm
Location: Al Barsha South 3, Arjan, Dubai
Price: Free for UAE residents (with Emirates ID)
A limited number of complimentary daily tickets are available for both Aquaventure World and The Lost World Aquarium at Atlantis The Palm, perfectly timed for spring break and Eid. Bookings must be made online in advance as tickets cannot be collected at the gate, with a maximum of four free tickets per transaction.
Time: Daily (offer valid until 22 March)
Location: Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Price: Free (advance online booking required)
If you are in the mood for something more reflective, Vision Dubai at Expo City Dubai is opening its doors for free during Eid. The experience focuses on the journey and leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, offering a quieter and more thoughtful way to spend an afternoon.
Time: 19 to 22 March
Location: Expo City Dubai
Price: Free (optional upgrade available on-site)
The Museum of Illusions is always a hit with children, and during Eid the deal gets even better with free entry for kids. Expect mind bending rooms, playful exhibits and a surprise gift before you leave. It is a simple way to keep younger ones entertained without a full day plan.
Time: 19 to 22 March, 10am to 11pm
Location: Al Seef, Dubai
Price: Dh90 (adult), free (child)
For something slower paced, head to The Hundred Wellness Centre in Jumeirah. Their weekend farmers’ market brings together fresh produce, light bites and wellness sessions. You can walk around, pick up a few things and enjoy a calm morning away from the usual Eid rush.
Time: Saturdays, 9am to 1pm
Location: Jumeirah, Dubai
Price: Free entry
Tucked inside Alserkal Avenue, Gooder Skatepark is free to enter and open to all skill levels. Whether you skate or just want to watch, it is a cool space to spend time, with a creative atmosphere that feels different from the typical mall outing.
Time: Daily, 11am to 8pm
Location: WH 08, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai
Price: Free entry
If your idea of a break is something more peaceful, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is worth a visit. The building itself is striking, designed to look like an open book, and inside you will find spaces dedicated to everything from history to art. It is free to enter, though you will need to book your visit in advance.
Time: Saturday to Thursday 9am to 5pm and 8pm to 11pm, Friday 2pm to 5pm and 8pm to 11pm
Location: Al Jaddaf, near Obeid Juma Bin Suloom Shipyard, Dubai
Price: Free entry
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Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.