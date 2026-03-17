Eid 2026: The ultimate guide to personalised DIY gifts

Quirky, personalised DIY Eid gifts that are fun, thoughtful, and unforgettable
Dubai: Eid is the perfect excuse to go beyond the usual chocolate boxes and perfume bottles. This year, why not surprise your friends and family with something that’s as creative and personal as it is festive? We’ve rounded up 5 quirky, DIY gift ideas that will make your Eid gifting truly unforgettable.
Who doesn’t love a sweet surprise? Take your gift game up a notch by creating treats that are as personal as they are delicious. Bake cookies, brownies, or even homemade chocolates, and decorate them with the recipient’s initials, favourite colors, or fun Eid-themed designs like crescent moons and stars. You can also make little jars of spiced nuts, candy, or chocolate bites, and top them off with a handwritten note. For an extra luxe touch, wrap everything in patterned paper, fabric, or even a mini muslin bag, it transforms a simple treat into a keepsake-worthy gift.
From beaded bracelets to embroidered keychains, small, handcrafted accessories are perfect for showing love in a practical way. A friendship bracelet with a secret charm, a monogrammed pouch, or even a hand-painted tote bag can make someone’s Eid morning feel extra special.
If you and your friend love henna but struggles with intricate designs, make a DIY kit with reusable stencils using print outs, with small cones of henna, and instructions for cute Eid-themed patterns like moons, stars, or lanterns. It’s crafty, thoughtful, and a little playful.
Make small candles in jars and add scents or colors that match the recipient’s personality. You can even etch their initials, a little crescent moon, or a fun quote onto the jar. Perfect for creating cozy vibes during Eid gatherings.
Nothing tugs at the heartstrings like a gift filled with memories. Compile a small photo album, a scrapbook, or even a jar of little notes recounting shared moments and inside jokes. This kind of gift is incredibly personal and shows that you’ve put thought into celebrating your relationship, not just the occasion.
At the end of the day, the beauty of DIY Eid gifts lies in the personal touch. Whether it’s a treat, a piece of decor, or a heartfelt keepsake, the effort you put in communicates far more than anything bought off the shelf. This Eid, step away from the generic gifts and give something that truly says, 'thought of you'.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji