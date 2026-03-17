Eid 2026: The ultimate guide to personalised DIY gifts

Who doesn’t love a sweet surprise? Take your gift game up a notch by creating treats that are as personal as they are delicious. Bake cookies, brownies, or even homemade chocolates, and decorate them with the recipient’s initials, favourite colors, or fun Eid-themed designs like crescent moons and stars. You can also make little jars of spiced nuts, candy, or chocolate bites, and top them off with a handwritten note. For an extra luxe touch, wrap everything in patterned paper, fabric, or even a mini muslin bag, it transforms a simple treat into a keepsake-worthy gift.