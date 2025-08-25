A well-packed lunchbox from home can save the day
It was just chicken sandwiches.
Yet, in my schooldays, if I knew that my lunchbox was filled with my mother's chicken sandwiches, I would try to sneak a bite, much before the tiffin break at 10:30 am. And on days when I received something as unsettling as my chemistry marks, maybe, a little before time.
It was nothing special, yet it was the little comfort I needed.
Perhaps that's all that children need, especially in difficult times. A sense that even when you're away from home for a while, you're alright.
And now, as they return to school after several weeks away, the old routines take a little time to settle back into place, and even small things can make a difference.
And that's where a well-packed lunchbox from home can save the day. Something familiar to eat, flavours they enjoy, and a sense of care packed in alongside it can help ease those first-day jitters.
The first day isn’t the time to experiment too much. Including foods your child already enjoys can make lunch feel like a small joy in their day. It doesn’t have to be elaborate, sometimes a sandwich, a favourite fruit, and a small homemade snack are more than enough.
No doubt, you do want to slip in a cookie or two. We tell ourselves, 'It's one day...'
But remember, moderation. keeping sugary snacks as an occasional addition can help maintain steady energy levels. A small balance goes a long way, especially during those first few days back at school.
Dr. Abeer Al Khalafawi, Consultant Paediatrician at Medcare Women & Children Hospital, explains that a well-rounded lunch keeps kids growing strong, thinking clearly, and energised all day. Balanced meals provide:
Vitamins and minerals
Protein
Healthy fats
Complex carbs
It sounds scientific, but wait, the appeal lies in how you bring it all together. It can be a colourful mix, wraps filled with grilled chicken or hummus, bite-sized fruit, a handful of crunchy veggies, and something wholesome like wholegrain crackers or rice. Familiar flavours, easy textures and a bit of variety can make all the difference.
Benefits: Children who eat nutrient-rich lunches are more alert, participate actively in physical activities, and avoid the energy crashes and mood swings.
Busy days call for packaged options, but keeping these to a minimum can make a strong difference over the course of the school day.
Foods high in added sugar, salt and unhealthy fats can lead to quick bursts of energy followed by dips in concentration and mood. Research has also shown that diets high in ultra-processed foods are linked to higher risks of weight gain and obesity in children, along with other long-term health concerns.
Instead, focusing on whole foods where possible helps support steadier energy levels, better focus in class, and overall wellbeing.
Build a better lunchbox with:
Lean protein
Grilled chicken, hard-boiled eggs, tofu, legumes, or low-fat dairy.
Helps build muscles and keeps kids full.
Whole grains
Whole grain bread, brown rice, or quinoa.
Provides energy for a while
Fruits and vegetables
Seasonal produce like berries, cucumber sticks, or carrots.
Adds colour, crunch, and vital nutrients.
Healthy fats
Small portions of avocado, nut or seed butters (allergy-safe), or unsalted nuts.
Supports brain health.
A refillable water bottle is just as important as the food itself. Staying hydrated supports concentration, mood and overall energy levels. If your child prefers a little flavour, adding slices of fruit like orange or berries can make water more appealing.
Packing a lunchbox doesn’t have to be stressful. It's just about what makes them happy, keeping in mind their health.